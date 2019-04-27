Yet another piece of public art is coming to downtown Venice. But this one isn’t just for beautification — it’s also intended to be a tourist attraction that gets national and international attention.
One of the last things on Venice MainStreet Executive Director Erin Silk’s to-do list was to get the Venice City Council’s approval on Tuesday of a 3-D Venice-themed mural. She’s taking a position with the Economic Development Council next month.
The mural will be “interactive” in the sense that it’s intended to become an iconic spot for visitors to have a photo taken to share on social media, getting Venice some free marketing.
Anything that MainStreet posts involving dolphins, sunsets or sharks’ teeth quickly generates hundreds of views, Silk said, so they’re featured prominently in a sketch of the design by the artist, David Lee Cardenas.
He also included a fighter plane, alluding to the airport’s World War II history as a training base, and a “placeholder” image of some storefronts that Silk said will be replaced with an image of actual Venice businesses.
The city’s name, latitude and longitude, date of incorporation and location on a silhouette of the state are also shown. A pelican and an egret complete the image, which is still subject to modification.
Cardenas will paint the mural on the east wall of Celebration Corner, 303 W. Venice Ave., facing Nassau Street. There’s a 25-foot-by-7.5-foot space available.
Silk said the mural is funded by a grant from Visit Florida. The application she submitted to the city lists its value at $5,000.
Cardenas, who was chosen from among 15 applicants, including artists from Italy and Japan, will clean it and do touch-ups as needed, at MainStreet’s expense, she said.
He currently lives in Bradenton but is moving to Sarasota, Silk said.
The Public Art Advisory Board had given its approval, she said, so the project just needed the Council’s OK.
Because Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was absent, only six members heard her presentation and three of them said they aren’t fans of murals. Only one voted against it, however.
Council Member Jeanette Gates also said she’d prefer the mural not be visible from West Venice Avenue and asked if it could be smaller than the available space and use a palette more compatible with the city’s architectural standards.
Council Member Helen Moore had the same issues, and in particular advocated for colors that are less vivid.
“I’m afraid I could see that from space,” she said.
Mayor John Holic confirmed with Silk that the sketch was just to represent the design Cardenas has in mind, not its actual final appearance.
“It’s going to be much better than the sketch,” he said.
That reassured Moore but not Gates, who would vote against the mural.
Council Member Bob Daniels said he didn’t like murals before moving to Venice. Now he appreciates what the mural along U.S. 41 Business and at the Founders Walk downtown contribute to the city.
The mural was approved 5-1. Silk said that the grant funding it requires it be completed by mid-June.
