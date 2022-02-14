Police lights

SOUTH VENICE — Authorities are investigating a body found in a ditch behind a store in South Venice.

The body of Patrick Crosen, 54, of Nokomis, was found in a waterway behind Home Depot near Jacaranda Boulevard on Thursday.

The cause of death is still under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Criminal investigators took over the scene, according to a report from the Medical Examiner's Office.

No other information was released from Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments