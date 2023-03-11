VENICE — An initiative proposed by the city’s Historic Preservation Board is being pushed forward by its successor, the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board.
But not with some input on the style of the presentation at its meeting Thursday.
As both an educational effort and an attempt to get more properties listed on the local historical register, the HPB had proposed putting an invitation on the city’s website.
Staff went the board one better and developed a postcard to be sent out over Mayor Nick Pachota’s name. It outlines the benefits of listing on the register and advises anyone who’s interested to contact Historic Resources Director Harry Klinkhamer.
HAPB members liked the idea a lot but the execution a bit less.
Vice Chair Jon Barrick said the text on the card was “way too wordy,” and the card ought to have graphics on it, and include some color.
Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said that a letter could be prepared instead, but then someone would need to stuff envelopes.
Board Member Bruce Weaver agreed about the wordiness but added that the card tells people who might list their property “what they can get … which is pretty important” because it offers a reason other than altruism.
To Board Member Joe Moody the message was a little wordy, but he also cautioned against cutting back on the language about benefits because “they’re the hook.”
Benefits include a 10-year tax exemption on improvements, modified enforcement of the building code and reimbursement of some city fees.
For a visual, Chair Mark Beebe suggested a graphic of the original John Nolen plan highlighting some Nolen-era structures.
“People love the plan,” he said.
Clark offered that the visual element could be a watermark.
The wordiness issue might be resolved by directing the recipients to details on the city’s website, Beebe said.
The card could just include a QR code that takes people right to the “Welcome Package” about the local register on the Historic Resources website, Klinkhamer said.
Staff is going to make some changes and bring a revised postcard back to the board.
Other business
Also on Thursday the board voted to recommend that Secretary of the Interior standards be considered in the review of proposed work on Nolen-era properties that are on the register or in an architectural-control district.
“I think this is just to fill a hole that we realized we had,” Clark said.
The recommendation goes to the Planning Commission, then to the City Council.
Board members would have preferred to extend the practice to all Nolen-era properties but that would exceed limits in the land-development regulations adopted to protect property rights.
