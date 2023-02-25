Meet Irish troupador Dwight Sullivan

Left: Dwight Sullivan will perform Irish songs and stories about Ireland at troll Music in Venice on March 17.

PHOTO PROVIDED B Y DWIGHT SULLIVAN

 PHOTO PROVIDED B Y DWIGHT SULLIVAN

VENICE — Venice resident and Irish-American song man Dwight Sullivan will perform “St. Paddy Takes A Trip to America,” a unique St. Patrick’s Day program, at Troll Music in Venice on March 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The evening will include classic Irish song favorites, a bit of history about the Irish people who came to America, how they influenced their new home, an ample serving of Irish humor, and pictures from today’s Ireland.


