VENICE — Venice resident and Irish-American song man Dwight Sullivan will perform “St. Paddy Takes A Trip to America,” a unique St. Patrick’s Day program, at Troll Music in Venice on March 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The evening will include classic Irish song favorites, a bit of history about the Irish people who came to America, how they influenced their new home, an ample serving of Irish humor, and pictures from today’s Ireland.
“It’s a St. Paddy’s party for sure” Sullivan said about why he put together this event. “You can get your pint of Guinness and have a great time, but there’s more to it. Playing St. Patrick’s programs for the last decade, I’ve found that there are songs that everyone expects to hear, and so they should.
“But many people would like to know a little more about the songs and the culture that produced them. Besides, everybody is Irish on March 17.”
Troll Music is at 628 East Venice Ave., just east of the Venice Avenue Bridge.
A community landmark for more than 30 years, Troll has added a new live music venue to the store that continues to supply a musical instruments and supplies store, instrument repairs and rentals, music lessons, and a recording studio.
Sullivan and his wife, Debbie, have lived in Venice since 2010. He regularly performs and produces programs at venues around Sarasota County. This is his 10th year of performing for St. Patrick’s Day. To learn more, visit: DwightSullivan.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.