SARASOTA — On May 8, when staff from Sarasota County Public Works and Public Utilities presented a multi-faceted, highly expensive plan to deal with water quality issues in the county, they neglected to mention one fact:
The biggest offender was Sarasota County.
During that presentation, when Stormwater Division Manager Chuck Walter mentioned the county needed to take action before they were told to do so by regulators, the county had already received a proposed consent order from the Florida Department of Environmental protection.
It was not until this past week, during Public Utilities’ budget presentation, the consent order was first publicly mentioned.
The problem first came to light for County Administrator Jonathan Lewis when the county received a letter in February from Suncoast Waterkeepers informing the county of the organization’s intent to sue the county for violations of the federal Clean Water Act.
That letter alleged that discharges of reclaimed water from the county’s three wastewater treatment facilities as well as repeated spills of raw and partially treated sewage “have caused and continue to cause significant amounts of pollutants to be discharged into Phillippi Creek, Cowpen Slough, Roberts Bay, Dona/Roberts Bay, and Sarasota Bay.”
One of those facilities is the Venice Gardens Water Reclamation Facility, 375 Venice E. Boulevard, Venice.
Lewis indicated Wednesday he thought the information in the letter “couldn’t be right,” and that, if true, it was something staff “would have told us about by now.”
In defense of the staff, Lewis added they had believed it was something they could work out themselves.
Former Sarasota County Commissioner Christine Robinson wrote in an email that she learned about the situation around the same time as Lewis, and presumably the county commissioners did as well.
But county staff was already well aware that they had a problem on their hands.
In late January, the Utilities Department received a warning letter from FDEP about possible violations of state statutes and rules.
Based upon the county’s own reports, the letter indicated that between May 7 to Dec. 23, 2018, more than 53,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged, and there were multiple spills of treated wastewater totaling almost 206,000 gallons.
The bottom line to this is the county was dumping excessive loads of nitrogen into the county’s surface waters. Nitrogen is one of the leading pollutants in the bays, according to county staff speaking at the May 8 meeting with commissioners and at the Water Quality Summit in early June.
It was also at the May 8 meeting that the public was introduced to Mike Mylett, the interim director of Public Utilities.
Mylett was replacing former director Scott Shroyer, who left the county service sometime prior to that date for unexplained reasons.
The explanation given by the county was that a decision had been made to go in a different direction.
Mylett has been with the county for 19 years, serving most recently as the senior manager of the Wastewater Division.
Following the warning letter in January, FDEP sent the county a proposed consent order mandating both short-term and long-term fixes for problems at all three facilities.
Among the long-term fixes is the conversion of the Bee Ridge facility to an advanced wastewater treatment plant, the only one with sufficient land to make the conversion the county claims.
Such a facility would dramatically decrease the amount of nutrients being discharged back into surface waters. Specifically, nitrogen would be reduced to 3 milligrams per liter, well below the 19 milligrams per liter the county reports indicate was discharged as during the 2018 time period.
While county officials do not have accurate figures on the conversion to an AWT facility, Mylett estimated that it would be between $70 to $90 million. He will have an accurate estimate for commissioners in August.
During the budget workshop on Wednesday, commissioners unanimously approved staff beginning the planning to convert the facility by 2025.
The latest draft of the consent order, as the county continues negotiations with FDEP, requires completion by Dec. 31, 2024.
In addition, the county would have to pay fines amounting to $610,000 for the violations.
Lewis said Wednesday he is confident that staff is on the right path to solving the problem.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
