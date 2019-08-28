By GREG GILES
News Editor
Last year’s West Nile virus scare in South Venice is helping spur additional outreach this year by the Sarasota County Mosquito Control section.
The virus started out as two positive tests in one location. It quickly spread to a total of 16 mosquito sampling stations, including sentinel chicken stations, on both sides of Tamiami Trail, south of the Venice Municipal Airport down to Alligator Creek, and as far east as Jacaranda Boulevard. First detected on June 28, the scare lasted three weeks in July 2018, with the county pulling out all the stops to eradicate the mosquitoes, which can harbor encephalitis, Denga fever and other diseases.
Different pesticides were used to coincide with the life cycle of the specific mosquitoes biting at the time. They included “larvacide” applications that smother larva, applications that target pupae via pickup trucks and backpack container application, and finally aerial “adulticide” applications that kill adult mosquitoes. All the applications evaporate quickly and do no damage to the environment, said Wade Brennan, manager with Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services.
“We spend 80 percent of our effort dealing with mosquitoes in the larval stage before it becomes a problem,” he said.
The public in South Venice was notified of the test results last July through the county’s Code Red program, but citizens must sign up. More than 7,500 people were notified by this method, but only 5,000 actually received the message due to changes in phone numbers, or moving from the area, Brennan said.
County mosquito contractors knocked on the door of 233 residences to get permission to spray likely sources, like roadside ditches and places with visible standing water. (Interestingly, stormwater ponds are not considered a likely source as they already harbor many natural predators to mosquitoes, according to Brennan.) The county made contact with only 43 residents who were home to give that permission, and of that number only seven actually gave permission to spray for West Nile virus.
The low rate of cooperation shocked mosquito program experts, and heightened the need for further outreach.
Venice City Council asked for and received the August 22 county presentation, specifically so Venetians could learn more about what’s being done to deter future outbreaks. Fifteen people showed up in a meeting room in the Venice Community Center Thursday morning. Among them were Mayor John Holic, Council Member Bob Daniels and Assistant City Manager Len Bramble.
Brennan assured those in attendance the county is taking mosquito protection seriously. In fact, Sarasota County’s mosquito program is one of the top two in the country, he said. The mosquito control program, paid with property taxes, has been in place since 1945. This year’s FY19 budget is $3.45 million.
Sarasota County has several dozen carbon dioxide bated traps placed throughout the area which serve as a method for population surveillance, according to its website. During mosquito season, May 1 until Oct. 31, these traps are collected several times per week and adult mosquitoes are counted. For disease surveillance, Mosquito Management Services uses specialized traps to attract blood fed female mosquitoes.
On the low tech end, staff on occasion allow themselves to be bitten, then capture and test the mosquito, so they can quickly pinpoint exactly which species is biting at that point in time (some species feed at night, some during the day, and some for only a few hours at dusk). Only certain species of mosquitoes bite humans, and only females. Florida has 36 species, but there are many more.
Area residents have two species that mosquito control experts worry about more than others. Mansonia mosquitoes are big, black or brown mosquitoes with sparkling on their wings and legs. They breed in ponds and lakes rife with certain aquatic plants.
The other is Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that have adapted well to human habitation, breeding around houses and buildings in small amounts of stagnant water found in old tires or small discarded containers. Even a bottle cap filled with water can incubate and hatch Aedes eggs, Brennan said. Eggs can survive periods of drying and will hatch when exposed to water. Humans are the preferred hosts. Female Aedes mosquitoes are daytime feeders.
The sentinel chicken program is critically valuable to the county’s detection efforts. Thirty four counties participate in the program, allowing experts to track for potential regional outbreaks. Chickens are immune to certain diseases spread by mosquitoes but those antibodies can be detected by regularly testing chicken blood.
The county even has its own mosquito-eating fish hatchery. The fish feed on larvae and pupae. In two large tanks experts breed Gambusia holbrooki, also called the eastern mosquito fish, which are native to Florida. They are small and silver in color. With voracious appetites, they gobble up mosquitoes and even cannibalize the little offspring, which is why the county has developed its own unique hydroponic tanks and filters which allow larvae and pupae to essentially hide from the adults.
The fish can even survive outside the water flopping around, as long as they get a taste of water every so often. They are often found in ditches, but if the ditch eventually dries up, the fish die off. Sarasota’s mosquito services will give you Gambusia holbrooki free of charge to put in your standing water areas. All you do is have to ask.
