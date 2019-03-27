A 7-Eleven on the island is halfway toward becoming a reality.
The Venice City Council voted 6-0 Tuesday on first reading to approve a rezoning of the property at 116 North Tamiami Trail that’s currently the home of a Shell station mini-mart.
Mayor John Holic was absent, on city business.
The project already has the approval of the city’s Architectural Review Board — needed because the property is in the Venetian Theme Architectural Control District — and the Planning Commission, which OK’d both a site and development plan and a special exception for outdoor sales of propane tanks.
Those approvals were contingent on the rezoning — from Commercial, Business District to Commercial, General — which is needed because the existing use is nonconforming. A convenience store isn’t allowed to sell gas under CBD zoning, and the 7-Eleven will also be a Mobil station.
Representing property owner Venice Palm Inc., attorney Jeff Boone said that the Shell station would remain if the rezoning were denied. No one on the Council was in favor of that, as there was general agreement that the 7-Eleven would be an improvement to that part of the gateway to the city.
But Council Member Bob Daniels wanted the owner to commit to following Florida-Friendly Yard standards in landscaping.
In general, the standards call for minimal watering and fertilizer. The current city code and regulations, under which the site plan had been approved, don’t yet require Florida-Friendly landscaping, however.
Boone said his client couldn’t commit to the concept without knowing what the city would be looking for, especially as it might mean having to go back before the Planning Commission with a revised site and development plan.
Development Director Jeff Shrum said that as long as the changes only involve the selection of plants and not their location, they could be approved at staff level.
While voicing his support for the project, Daniels said he also had a problem with the process.
If the rezoning package presented to the Council had included the site and development plan, he said, he would have been in a better position to know how he wanted to vote.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez cautioned against proceeding that way. They’re separate matters, she said, and in debating a rezoning the Council shouldn’t consider what the property might be used for.
The rezoning petition will come back before the Council for second reading and a final vote April 9.
Other businessAlso on Tuesday, the Council:
• approved an amendment to the agreement for consultant services with CDM Smith Inc., for construction engineering inspection and management services (CEI) for the Downtown Corridor Improvement Project.
• appointed Scott Williams to the Planning Commission to complete the unexpired term of longtime Commissioner Jerry Towery and appointed Student Board Member Serenaty Lumpkin to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• recognized Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper as the 2018 Bicycle Professional of the Year, and proclaimed the month of March 2019 as Florida Bicycle Month.
• swore in police officer David Skinner.
View the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
