VENICE — One of the first charter schools in the Sarasota County School District is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Island Village Montessori School (IVMS), at 2001 Pinebrook Road in Venice, opened in 2001 with 175 students and was based on the teaching style by Maria Montessori, of Italy, during the early 1900s.
Now with over 600 students on a large 12.5-acre campus, IVMS boasts experiences learned through its multi-age classes and child-centered classroom structures.
“We try to foster independence,” said Mendy Hyatt-Hensley, an educator at IVMS.
The Montessori method emphasizes teaching through hands-on experiences, which especially helps younger students learn abstract ideas.
“Children learn best through experiences,” said Jennifer Ocana, the director of IVMS.
Ocana has seen IVMS grow into the campus it is now through her 18 years with the school.
“The child is the focus of the education and the teacher is the observer,” she said.
Ocana mentioned, for example, the teaching method does not wait for a child to turn a certain age to begin reading.
The classes are also set up where the students use different material to learn, and move away from the constant instructing or lectures.
“We try to have our whole school be what children might experience in the real world,” Ocana said about the students learning in multi-age groups and coming from different parts of the community.
Hyatt-Hensley said the educators are all trained in Montessori and teach the love of learning, not just learning for tests.
IVMS also offers students different extra-curricular programs with an emphasis on arts, which is in almost every part of the curriculum, Ocana said.
“For a little school, we can do a lot,” Ocana said.
While the school has to follow the district’s school laws and take the same testing, IVMS prides itself on being independent and is run by a board of directors from the community.
“We are just completely community-based,” Ocana said.
Since the school is within the district, every grade, excluding the preschool, is tuition-free for county residents.
Apart from the many students from Sarasota County, the school has students coming from Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
While IVMS had a Sarasota branch located off of Clark Road, the school wanted to consolidate and have a more central location for its many students.
“It’s a feeling of family,” Ocana said attributing the school’s success to the staff and the supportive families.
She mentioned many families will keep their children enrolled with IVMS through middle school, which is the highest level of education offered.
“Our kids leave here and they’ve been very successful in the community,” she said.
Now celebrating 20 years, the school is constructing new buildings to “grow in our programs” while focusing on improvements for what the school already offers.
Ocana said in the master plan for the future, the school hopes to build a large auditorium building, which would serve both the school and the community.
With improvements coming for the two decade old school, Ocana mentioned IVMS is starting to have the second generation of students attending.
“That’s when you really know you’ve been successful when people stay around, so they can send their kids back,” Ocana said.
