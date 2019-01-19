The idea of a “virtual” town hall meeting got no traction with Venice City Council members on Wednesday, but the prospect of holding one in person wasn’t very popular either.
The better way to find out what’s on the mind of their constituents, they decided, would be a survey, as advocated by Council Member Bob Daniels.
Daniels said he considers virtual meetings, which most participants “attend” over the internet, a fad.
When Betsy Steiner, the facilitator for the strategic planning session, asked the reason to consider holding a virtual town hall, Daniels said, “because everyone else is having one.”
No data show that they improve communication, which is the goal, he said.
Other Council members had their own concerns about the town hall format.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said he wouldn’t want the meeting to turn into a debate, while Mayor John Holic said that it also shouldn’t become a forum for potential Council candidates to campaign.
Council Member Jeanette Gates said she didn’t want to set a precedent that town hall meetings have to be held.
“This idea scares me a little bit,” she said.
Council members reached a consensus to put out a survey and that if they later decide to hold a town hall meeting, they’ll do it in person.
No home for the range
Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller told the Council Wednesday that he’s exploring options for phasing out the department’s firing at the Waymire Training Center in Pinebrook Park.
The range is adjacent to youth sports fields and a golf course, as well as residences along Capri Isles Boulevard. And the building has mold issues and is in need of repairs, he said.
For increased safety, he said, neighbors have been given notice of when the range will be used and shooting has been limited to school hours. But that creates issues in training and for practice for annual weapons qualifying.
So, Mattmuller said, he’s working on an arrangement with the county gun range for training and a local private gun shop that’s willing to close for several hours for qualifying.
Those deals would allow the phasing out of the Waymire range over the next year, during which its use would be limited to new hires, he said.
Likely delayed regulations
Staffing and workload have been impediments to faster progress on drafting land development regulations (LDRs) needed to implement the new comprehensive plan, Development Services Director Jeff Shrum told the Council.
His department is down two people and is very busy, so he decided to pull the LDRs off the plate of everyone but himself, he said. But even if the city were fully staffed, he said, the LDRs would be a challenge.
The work involves not just implementing the new comp plan, which is significantly different from the previous one, but also transitioning the parts of the old one that should have been in the LDRs to start with into the new ones, Planning Commission Chair Barry Snyder said.
For those reasons, Shrum said, “you’re not going to see LDRs” in the 18-month time frame originally contemplated. That would have been this summer. Instead, he said, the end of the year is more likely.
