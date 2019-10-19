VENICE — A month ago, the developer of the proposed Murphy Oaks community off Auburn Road and neighbor Fox Lea Farms were given one last chance to resolve their differences.
The City Council will find out Tuesday how successful they were.
An exhibit to the ordinance that would rezone the 40-acre tract shows many areas of agreement. But about half its 16 pages are devoted to competing surficial aquifer system monitoring and mitigation plans.
Fox Lea has wells and ponds on its property to supply water that’s used to maintain footing in its arenas. In prior hearings it has expressed concern that dewatering on the Murphy Oaks parcel could affect the water level in the ponds.
Fox Lea wants developer Herb Lawson to agree to use the system its expert has devised, while he wants to go with the one his expert crafted.
Other areas of disagreement include Fox Lea’s request for a “compatibility buffer” on the south side of the Murphy Oaks property; the timing of construction so as not to interfere with Fox Lea’s equestrian activities; and the installation of a screen to shield Fox Lea during construction.
The Sawgrass community, across Auburn Road from Fox Lea and the proposed development, sides with the business and has concerns of its own about stormwater runoff. It would like Murphy Oaks to have a lower density, too.
A developer’s agreement will also be considered.
Shark-fishing ban
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is the ban on shark fishing from the pier that has been discussed for more than a year.
As drafted by City Attorney Kelly Fernandez, the proposed ban defines shark fishing as fishing using a metal leader more than 4 feet long; using a fighting belt or harness; or “deploying bait by any means other than casting,” and also by casting if the hook is too large.
There’s a ban on fishing near swimmers as well, but only after a warning by a lifeguard or law enforcement officer.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Consider rezoning the property at 498 Substation Road from Sarasota County Residential, Multi-Family 2 to Venice Residential, Multi-Family 4.
• Vote on an ordinance raising solid waste collection rates and fees.
• Consider a developer’s agreement with Rustic Road Partners LLC.
• Consider rescheduling the Nov. 26 Council meeting to Nov. 19 because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
• Consider revising the city’s sick leave policy.
• Discuss Venice High School’s Blessing Box project, which involves placing boxes containing supplies throughout the community.
• Hear a presentation about the Child Protection Center.
• Consider retaining Special Magistrate Scott Steady to preside over the mediation petitioned for under the Florida Land Use and Environmental Dispute Resolution Act by Neal Communities regarding the rejected GCCF planned unit development.
• Consider accepting the Declaration of Maintenance Responsibilities and Subdivision Bond from Pamlico Point Management LLC, and authorizing approval of the Vicenza Phase I final plat.
• Consider a contract with Giannetti Contracting Corporation for the Venetian Parkway Water and Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project.
There are several other items on the long agenda as well.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda, including backup materials, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header. You can also connect to the meeting online there.
