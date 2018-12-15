Motorists got an early Christmas present Friday when the westbound lanes of West Venice Avenue reopened a week ahead of schedule.
According to a city press statement, there will still be single-lane closures of the road for the installation of median landscaping and brick pavers, but no more full closures are anticipated.
The 200 block of West Miami Avenue reopened to westbound traffic, with the eastbound lane expected to reopen before Christmas. The 100 block should reopen next week. The 300 block had already reopened.
The intersections of West Venice Avenue and Nokomis Avenue and Nassau Street are now four-way stops, as is the intersection of West Tampa Avenue and North Nokomis Avenue.
