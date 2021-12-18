I finally got my good intentions out of the closet.
The Christmas cards might actually get to the mailbox before Christmas this year — but don’t count on it.
When I first moved into my then-new house 27 years ago, multiple Christmas trees filled the living room and the second bedroom, which is more office than guest room.
There also was a tree on the front porch, some lights on some of the bushes in the front yard and dozens of giant candy canes edging the circular driveway.
Then it was time to bake and decorate dozens of Christmas cookies and pack them into tins for friends while planning Christmas dinner for my Florida family while daughter Heidi was planning her own Christmas back in the Heights area of Cleveland where we had both grown up.
My parents always found a tree that touched the ceiling and when i was little, I would be placed in my father’s chair, from which I could watch him set up “my” electric train and village beneath the tree while my mother planned the tree’s decorations for the year.
She favored long-needle pines, which were only available from one florist in Shaker Heights and not easier to decorate although the needles were silky rather than painful as those on today’s medium-length needle trees. These needles are anything but silky.
It always had to be a real tree.
How quickly I changed my tune here in Florida, where real trees are nearly too dry when purchased, given the hot weather and the fact that so many of the trees are cut and shipped way before they will be in any Florida homes.
I managed to find two tall but skinny artificial trees at a local store for my first Christmas here. They filled two corners of my living room without taking up too much floor space and that first Christmas was loaded with lights and ornaments I had brought from home, including one made by a friend that was a three-dimensional house, modeled after my then center-hall colonial but in needlepoint with all four walls, shutters and all.
There also were plenty of ice skaters, given my passion for that sport and, of course — Donald the Duck in Christmas finery.
I also had brought along the needlepoint Christmas stocking I designed and stitched for Heidi and brought to Florida in hopes that it might serve as a lure for Christmas.
All these years later, she has continued to make annual trips to Venice but not yet at Christmas, even though that stocking awaits her every year.
Unable to climb the ladder to retrieve my Christmas ornaments this year, despite the new knees, at least I can hang the Christmas stockings for a little bit of holiday cheer.
Instead of a homemade rib roast and all the trimmings, I am going out with a good friend and let Chef Rolf do the cooking in his new restaurant at the Casey Key Resort, formerly known as Bentley’s. He at least is getting a little closer to Venice now that he has left the space next to Fleming’s in Sarasota. Rolf brought the name “The New Florida Kitchen” along in homage to his longtime television show.
If the new restaurant space is completed before Christmas, we might eat there. Otherwise, we will be by the pool and the roast beef will be served on wood planks.
Probably the easiest adjustment to Christmas in Florida versus Christmas in the snow belt, is there has yet to be a need for shoveling tons of white stuff and if I crank up the pool heater, we can swim outside here.
In the frigid north, it seemed the snowplow man would clear our driveway just before the city plows would plow the streets. That always resulted in a pile of snow filling the driveway apron after the plow man was long gone.
My first year in my new house in Venice, we did have a cold snap, although no snow. While I was in Wisconsin judging a skating competition, it was cold enough in Venice that my brand new Christmas palm trees froze in the front yard.
By the time I returned, they were not a pretty sight and had to be replaced ... but not with the same species, despite my love of all things Christmas.
At least I have finished most of my Christmas shopping. This weekend, I will do Christmas cards and gift wrapping and finally put away the last remnants of my working-at-home area now that I am back at work fulltime.
That was my early Christmas present — to be back at the Gondolier, in my little corner, with the philodendron that my co-workers kept alive on my desk all those months while I was on sick leave. I do have the best job and the best co-workers.
Merry Almost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.