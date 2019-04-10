A few years ago I bent over and reached into the oven to take out a tray of pork chops.
The pork chops came out, but I almost didn’t.
My back gave out for the first time in my life, and soon I experienced indescribable pain.
This one incident resulted in MRIs, physical therapy and ended with me using a walker for a while when I was able to return to work.
But the pain persisted.
Eventually my doctor prescribed pain killers that allowed me to function somewhat normally. The drugs were opioids, and soon the pain subsided. Everything felt normal again.
Except that I had to keep taking the opioids in order to stay that way.
That wasn’t normal.
The weird part of taking opioids was that the drugs did not make me feel high or impaired. I only felt bad or different when I tried to stop taking them.
Every year dozens of people die in our area from opioid overdose and other complications from being addicted to those drugs.
But even those who don’t die live in a constant struggle with the drug.
Getting a prescription for Percocet or something like that from your doctor seems like a perfectly normal and legitimate act. For goodness sake, it’s legal and came from a medical professional. Why would you even think twice about it?
But when the prescription runs out and your doctor tells you no more, many people turn to the street in an effort to find more drugs. Some even turn to heroin because it is cheaper and often easier to get if you know the right people.
Today’s Sun offers readers a look at the nationwide opioid crisis. The three-part series is brought to you by the journalists of Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of this newspaper.
• In 2012, 259 million prescriptions were written for opioids, which is more than enough to give every American adult their own bottle of pills.
• Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S., with 52,404 lethal drug overdoses in 2015. Opioid addiction is driving this epidemic, with 20,101 overdose deaths related to prescription pain relievers and 12,990 overdose deaths related to heroin in 2015.
I could have been included in those statistics.
But I was lucky. I had a mirror.
I knew a problem was brewing when one day I got out of bed, looked in the mirror and asked myself if I was taking the pills because of the pain or because I was addicted to them?
I couldn’t answer the question.
So I went back to my doctor and asked him to help me. He prescribed something that helped me with the withdrawal symptoms, but it was still very, very hard.
I felt like I had the flu, only 10 times worse. It was a week that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.
When it was over I told my doctor that unless I was diagnosed with a terminal illness that he was never to offer me opioids again. A few years later I underwent surgery and afterward I was offered pain medication at the hospital.
I chose to take Advil instead.
Jim Gouvellis is the executive editor of the Sun newspapers. You can email him at Jim.Gouvellis@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.