Joan High, Jean and Jay Graham, and Charlotte Carpenter were on hand to make Just B-Cause Fashion Show and Luncheon a gala event. Jean was one of the models. Jay was one of the escorts. Joan served on the Show Committee and helped collect raffle prizes.
Liz Van Buren, Sandy McGowan and Chris Hassler celebrate the return of the fashion show to the social scene in Venice. The women enjoy supporting good causes like Dollars for Mammograms.
Lynn Cloarec, owner of Croissant and Company, sold raffle tickets. She donated several generous gift cards to the event and served on the show committee.
Lueanne Wood presents Sandy McGowan with a lovely bouquet of roses. Lueanne was the champagne sponsor for the event.
“It sure feels good to get all dressed up and be at a fashion show again,” were words echoed by several women as they entered the Venice Yacht Club for the Just B-Cause Fashion Show and Luncheon.
The dining room looked lovely with vases filled with hydrangeas on the tables highlighted in pink created by Garden of Eden. Raffle tables with decorated in pink and many women wore pink.
A generous spirit prevailed. There were nearly 150 people at the luncheon and many stood in lines wanting to buy tickets for 24 beautiful raffle prizes that included gift certificates and original works of art.
The business community was most generous in donating the certificates and prizes.
The eight models who showcased clothes from Sandy’s Designer Clothing are all breast cancer survivors. Lueanne Wood added to the elegance by providing champagne.
George Dejong played background music. The Merle Norman Studio gave the models a glamorous makeover.
The Show Committee included Carol Drendel, Joan High, Lynn Cloarec, Addy Griffith, Carol Keogh, Jean Graham and Elayne Golden.
“The food was delicious,” said Liz Van Buren, who added, “The luscious dessert even included whipped cream.”
Thanks to the Yacht Club chef and staff.
It is nice to see Venice come alive thanks to people like Sandy McGowan and everyone who attended and worked on the Just B-Cause Fashion Show and Luncheon and raised $5000 for Dollars for Mammograms.
The generous spirit of this community is its hallmark.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Sandy McGowan of Sandy’s Designer Clothing on Venice Avenue. After a few years off, Sandy resurrected the Just B-Cause Fashion Show and Luncheon to benefit Dollars for Mammograms.
She made the event a gala, attending to details and making sure everyone would have fun and could celebrate the joy of being alive.
Sandy is one of the business women in town who faced challenges with store closings and lockdowns. She weathered the storms and moves on helping women choose a wardrobe that makes them feel good.
She is always generous in her support of the community.
Sandy enjoys her family and Venice and her summer travels to reconnect with family and friends in Massachusetts.
Her store is often a gathering place where shoppers can stay and chat and feel welcome. Sandy McGowan is one of the businesswomen who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
