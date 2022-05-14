Bring chairs, umbrellas and dancing feet to Venice Beach next Saturday

This scene from a prior Venice beach party will be reenacted beginning at 3 p.m. May 21 at the Venice public beach.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE MAINSTREET

It’s almost that time again — the annual Venice Beach Party.

The annual event turns five next week on May 21.

Food trucks and party-goers will gather at 101 The Esplanade South, beginning at 3 p.m.

Enjoy treats from BrewBurgers, British Open Pub, Kona Ice, Papa’s Pilar Rum Bar on the beach, Pop’s Sunset Grill, and Sharky’s Snack Shack. There will be food, beer and wine available for purchase.

Gulf Shores Realty will give free custom T-shirts to the first 1,500 people in line at its booth starting at 3 p.m.


Dance in the sand to live music by Sarasota Steel Pan Band at 3 p.m. and Karate in the Garage at 6 p.m.

Park downtown and ride the free trolley from Centennial Park. Bring your chairs and blankets but no coolers and no pets.

This event will go on, rain or shine. Admission is free to this family-friendly annual community event.

The annual event is presented by Venice MainStreet and made possible by support from the following: Presenting Sponsor: Fifth Third Bank; Stage Sponsor: Papa’s Pilar Rum; Trolley Sponsor: Helen Moore, Michael Saunders & Company; T-Shirt Sponsor: Gulf Shores Realty; Additional Sponsors: Venice Gondolier, Pop’s Sunset Grill, Englewood Bank & Trust, LandShark, Chateau Minuty, Hotel Venezia, Navamaze and Jessup’s Major Appliance Centers.

For more information, find Venice MainStreet at facebook.com/venicemainstreet/ or visitvenicefl.org.

