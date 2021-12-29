The end of the year signals the last pages of a gratitude journal for 2021. What a blessing to have a difficult time selecting the highlights of a town where every day is a celebration of something special by someone special. We call it Venice Magic.

After years of fundraising and commitment, Rich Carroll’s Challenger Baseball Field opened for play. As Nancy Carroll cut the ribbon at a special event, everyone could feel Rich smiling down from heaven, and intervening to stop the rain. Venice Magic.

When taking a walk down West Venice Avenue, stop by the information kiosk to see the nearby garden and a plaque with Bob Vedder‘s name on it. The garden celebrates Bob’s leadership and Venice Area Beautification Inc. for making Venice a beautiful, colorful, award-winning town.

This group in their bright shirts starts at dawn most days making sure flowers and plants are happy and healthy. Venice Magic.

Veterans are an important part of Venice, providing events for the community on national days of celebration; opportunities for local students to participate in state programs; and scholarships.

Veterans posts offer places to gather for camaraderie, giving those who choose a chance to continue serving as members of a color guard, rifle team or flag ceremony.

Norm MacLellan deserves a medal for service and leadership. He never backs down. No matter what the obstacle, Norm finds a way to make “it” happen.

She gave us Pigs in Paradise and turtles, and now Mary Moscatelli introduces mermaids and seahorses to town.

As executive director of the Venice Art Center, Mary energizes the city with FantaSea Venice. She and the Art Center board even commissioned a special sea horse named Valor, showcased in front of the Venice Police Department on East Venice Avenue. Venice Magic.

Please make plans to create your own special Venice Magic.

One of our best

The special person of this week is Steve Price.

This terrific man, father, grandfather and baseball coach stepped up to carry on the Rich Carroll tradition of Challenger Baseball. This makes Steve an MVP, All Star, home-run champ, World Series winner and first-ballot pick for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

To know Steve is to love him. Steve has a kind, generous Challenger Baseball heart. He is one of the men who make Venice a great place to live.

Happy New Year 2022

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

