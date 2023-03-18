VENICE - There is something Italy and Florida have in common besides a city called Venice.
They both are home to artist Ivana Carli.
Carli, who was born and raised in Vicenza, Italy, dreamed of becoming an artist since she was a child. She eventually studied at the Institute for Art and Restoration at Palazzo Spinelli in Florence, where she trained to restore older artworks.
As a registered restoration technician at the Ministry of Culture in Italy, Carli has worked for 35 years restoring paintings, frescos, gold leaf frames and other artworks in various Italian museums and churches.
Most of her time was spent in Venice, Italy, working for Fondazione Musei Civici di Venezia, a foundation that manages the cultural heritage of the city.
“I had a fantastic opportunity studying and restoring Gustav Klimt, Joaquin Sorolla and other famous painters from the past,” Carli said.
After moving to the United States in 2014 with her husband, Carli began to concentrate more on her original pieces. The couple spends October through April in Venice and the summer in Indian Lake, Ohio.
With a focus on realism, Carli’s subject matter usually includes portraits and nature, particularly animals and landscapes painted in rich colors. She uses a variety of mediums, including gouache and pastel, and materials, such as canvas and copper. However, she prefers to paint with oil on wood.
“My favorite part of creating art is in my dreams and thoughts,” Carli said. “I always have more ideas than I can paint.”
Carli has a permanent display at The Cottage Art and Gift Gallery in Nokomis, where some of her oil portraits of birds painted onto wood. She also has art displayed in the Venice Art Center gift shop and in the Artworx Gallery in the Koworx building in Venice. In addition, she displays her art at the Robin’s Nest in Bellefontaine, Ohio.
Carli also volunteers as a member of the painting crew at the Venice Theatre where she helps create detailed sets for shows.
