VENICE — Senior-living community Jacaranda Trace, in South Venice, has been sold to Convivial Life Inc., a Sarasota-based not-for-profit organization.
Longtime Venice attorney Greg Roberts is general counsel to and a board member of the company.
The transaction was facilitated by LifeStar Living, a Sarasota-based company whose president and CEO, Joel Anderson, previously headed Village On The Isle.
According to a news release, LifeStar also assisted in Convivial's acquisition of The Cabana at Jensen Dunes earlier this year, the first property in the company's portfolio.
The Jacaranda Trace sale involves the acquisition of all of its assets: 240 condominium apartment homes and villas, and 55 healthcare units offering assisted living and memory care support and licensed home health care, the release states.
It also includes an 85,000-plus-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, heated outdoor pool and jacuzzi; an on-site doctor's clinic;, multiple dining venues; billiards and activity rooms; a woodworking shop' and a library.
Undeveloped land included in the sale will allow for future expansion of the community.
"It’s such a beautiful property that is full service to our residents, offering independent or assisted living," Venice Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kathy Lehner said. "We welcome Convivial Life to the community and look forward to their carrying the torch in making a positive impact in the Venice area."
Convivial's volunteer board also includes:
• Rick Grindrod, CEO of a multi-state Medicare-based insurance company.
• Dr. Judah Ronch, a nationally recognized dementia expert and former dean of the Erickson School of Aging at The University of Maryland Baltimore County,
• Jeff Metzger, lead pastor of River Hills Christian Church in Loveland, Ohio, and CEO of New International Ministries in Fort Myers.
• Cedric Richner, senior consultant with Marts & Lundy and co-founder of Richner+Richner, a philanthropic consulting company supporting not-for-profit organizations.
"We are excited about this opportunity and appreciate everyone's support," Grindrod said in the release. "Our board members, LifeStar, and others involved with the acquisition have taken extra measures to ensure we achieve a successful ownership transition and continue to focus on enhancing Jacaranda Trace's rich tradition in serving the residents and associates and being a vital community partner in the local area."
