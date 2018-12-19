Until his retirement from the city of Venice, James Hagler continued to pursue his biggest dream — to see a state-of-the-art museum adjacent to the Triangle Inn.
Hagler died early Monday in Hospice at Englewood. He had retired from the city a year earlier after more than 10 years as the city’s Director of Historic Resources. He was originally from Anniston, Alabama. He was 66.
“James was a good friend,” Mayor John Holic said Tuesday. “He was a very intelligent resource. It is a shame he left us.”
He came to Venice from Fort Myers where he worked as a curator at the Edison Ford Winter Estates and Fort Myers Historical Museum for two years. While there he contributed research and selection of photos for the book, “Edison Discoveries of the Heat, The Fort Myers Years, 1885-1931,” by T. Smooth.
Among his favorite positions was as Curator of Exhibits, artifacts & Archives for the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. He was there for 11 years (1988-1997). He spoke several times about having one of the late Gus Grissom’s space suits in his care for a time while curating an exhibit about that astronaut for NASA.
He took several trips to Paris to consult on the “Festival De L’Espace,” a space exhibit being installed at Euro Disney outside of Paris. He handled everything from the international shipping of the artifacts to the exhibit’s installation and dismantling.
During that time he also provided guidance for an exhibit for The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. That exhibit would travel to Ecuador, Peru and Chile.
He had degrees from Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama. He was an onsite consultant for the University of Alabama’s Museum Assessment Program.
Museum experiences and the contacts he made led to his biggest dream, a museum in Venice.
When longtime museum docent, Julia Cousins Laning, who had grown up in the city’s Triangle Inn, presented a check for $1 million to the city for expansion of the home of the Venice Archives and Area Historical Society in April 2011, he contacted the Fricker Studio and FleischmanGarcia Architects to develop a concept for the museum’s expansion. Fricker and FleishmanGarcia came up with plans for an additional building to house exhibit space on the land immediately south of the Triangle Inn.
“I consider the history of our community as its future,” Mayor Holic said, in accepting Laning’s donation. “This donation will act much like when you sink an old barge to create a new reef. This will be like that — something to grow on.”
Sadly, as the costs of the proposed museum expansion escalated, additional major donations failed to come in. Hagler’s dream was never built. Instead, the remaining money from the Laning donation was used to purchase a house to be used as an archives annex on Milan, west and north of the new library. Her donation did accomplish at least part of Hagler’s dream by freeing up space at the Triangle Inn which might be used for additional exhibits.
“He had an eye for displays and exhibits,” former Triangle Inn director Dorothy Korwek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.