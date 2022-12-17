Ancient civilizations, antiquities, olive trees, deserts, desserts and more are what first time visitors to Israel expect to experience.
Twenty-nine travelers from the Jewish Congregation of Venice experienced all that and more recently after 12 days in Israel.
More than half the travelers, including JCV’s Cantor, Marci Vitkus, were visiting Israel for the first time, led by Rabbi Ben Shull of the JCV.
“Seeing Israel through Rabbi Shull’s eyes” is how one traveler described her experience. The JCV Rabbi and Cantor accompanied the group to the country’s famous historical sites, plus many off-the-beaten-track and lesser known sites.
Those unexpected sites and experiences proved meaningful and even among the highlights of the trip, many of the travelers remarked once back home.
Rabbi Shull has lived and traveled extensively in Israel. His insights, knowledge and personal perspectives were an integral part of the group’s experience.
They stayed together, prayed together, sang together, and formed new and strengthened friendships.
Some members were able to connect with long-lost relatives living in Israel. Other memorable moments included singing with Israel soldiers at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on a Friday, the evening of Shabbat (sabbath), and visiting a munitions factory that functioned underground and under the noses of British soldiers.
They ate tacos in the Carmel Market in Tel Aviv. Also known as Shuk HaCarmel, the open air market is the place to shop among the locals for local spices and produce native to Israel, and even experience the art of haggling.
The group members visited a senior center where members express themselves through the arts and Nalaga’at Theatre, a deaf/blind theatre company, among other special destinations.
For Deb Rosen, one of the highlights was the cantor’s morning songs at the beginning of each day.
She went on to mention the group’s sense of connection, openness, belonging and camaraderie, as well as the contrast between reverence for the past and openness to change and innovation in the future.
Rosen noted that Israelis are proud and joyous, and are a truly international society, including people from all over the world.
It is also a child-oriented country, Rabbi Shull observed, referring to it as “a miracle of rebirth, renewal, and building a country.”
