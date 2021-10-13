Marguerite and Mark Costanzo organize an annual fundraising golf tournament for a scholarship to continue the memory of their wonderful daughter Jessica. The event always includes a lovely tribute table.
These volunteers started in the early morning organizing donations to create prizes for each of the 188 golfers registered for the Jessica Costanzo Golf Tournament. They are, from left, Suzie Archer, Denise Milliken, Chris Coviello and Kelsey Raducci. Seated is Yvonne Archer.
After a round of golf, Terry Balzer fills her plate with some of the luscious food prepared and served by the staff at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club at the annual Jessica Costanzo Golf Tournament.
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Every event needs a Joe Reznik to handle all incidental issues like making sure cold bottled water is at every station and at every place needed.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
The memory of Jessica Costanzo came alive at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club as 188 players enjoyed a round of golf. The annual tournament organized each year by Jessica’s parents, Mark and Marguerite Costanzo, raises money for scholarships for Webber International University in Babson, Florida.
It is the small private college Jessica attended.
Volunteers arrived early on Saturday morning to create gift baskets and label prizes. Each player received a prize. They ranged from gift baskets and coolers filled with wine, chocolate, sports passes, gift certificates and sports swag. There were gift certificates to many local restaurants and services in the area.
Each prize was numbered and volunteers systematically delivered them.
On a special raffle table was game worn and game used Tampa Bay Rays equipment. It included a bat used by Brandon Lowe personally delivered to Mark Coztanzo as he sat in the stands at Tropicana Field. Karma seemed to reward Lowe as he hit three home runs in the game on Saturday, giving the Rays their 100th win of the season.
This was the 6th tournament, allowing the family to award 23 scholarships.
Jessica Costanzo was a young women who created magic when she walked into a room or stepped onto the volleyball court. She treated everyone with respect, a warm hello and smile and always had a hug and greeting for her grandmother who with Mark and Marguerite was Jessica’s No. 1 fan.
It is an honor to continue her legacy and write about this golf tournament.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Yvonne Archer. She is on hand every year of the tournament, organizing gifts, baskets and volunteers while leaving plenty of time for a relaxing break to tell some Venice stories. Yvonne has lived in town for more than 40 years.
Over these years, she has volunteered at sports’ concession stands, classrooms, ball fields and Twig and finds time to be a caregiver to both humans and furry and sometimes even not-so-furry friends.
Yvonne enjoys sharing pictures and movies of family, especially grandchildren. She is a fun Facebook friend. She is one of those women who has faced many forks in the road in her journey, yet faces life with a grateful and joyful heart.
She is a nice friend. Yvonne Archer is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
