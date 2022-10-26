Margarite Costanzo and her dad Jimmy Onofrio celebrate his 96th birthday at the annual Jessica Costanzo Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament. They also celebrated their successful New York Yankees. Derek Jetert was Jessica Costanzo’s favorite Yankee.
Marguerite and Mark Costanzo sponsor a golf tournament each year as their daughter Jessica’s legacy to provide scholarships for local students. Jessica was killed by a drunk driver as she returned to college.
Chris Coviello, a friend of the Costanzo Family and one of the volunteers, looks over the scrapbook and pictures celebrating the wonderful life of Jessica Costanzo.
Faith Allen and Lis Collins enjoy the air-conditioned Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club dining room after their round of golf.
The annual Jessica Costanzo Memorial Scholarship Tournament brought together 194 players for golf at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club.
The day included a raffle, 50/50 drawing and prizes for everyone who participated. Prizes were gift cards for dinners, spa days and services. There were baskets filled with wine and food.
The raffle showcased autographed baseballs, a parasailing gift certificate and even a 20-year-old bottle of whiskey valued at $250.
The tournament included the Chuck Paine Legacy hole. Chuck, a good friend to many in Venice, helped get the annual tournament started.
Volunteers started organizing prizes on Friday evening and were back Saturday morning for check-in. Volunteers included Costanzo and Onofrio family members from Bradford, Connecticut.
The group on hand for most of the event included Deanna Sullivan, Jackie Stuat and Karen Mersinger.
The tournament and raffles this year raised about $25,000. Scholarships will be awarded to local students planning to attend Webber International University, the school Jessica was attending. To date, the annual golf tournament has awarded 30 scholarships.
Special thanks to everyone who honors Jessica’s spirit.
Group Hug For Venice
Those of us who survived Hurricane Ian are bonded for life. In the morning after a horrific Wednesday of winds, rain and strange noises, neighbors emerged just wanting to hug.
They saw palm trees barricading the streets and every leaf from every tree in Venice in their yards, including debris known and unknown. Bottom line, we made it. Thank you God.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Margarite Costanzo. When not organizing a golf tournament, Margarite is a PE teacher at Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port.
She loves her students and in addition to teaching them athletic skills, Marguerite stresses the importance of good citizenship. She encourages them to take pride in their work and in themselves.
Margarite is all about family. She is about being kind and nice and passes that spirit on to everyone she knows. Margarite is an expert event planner.
School sporting events come off without a hitch. When Jessica played volleyball for Venice High, Margarite held fun halftime activities for students.
Margarite is a one-in-a-million example of how to live a good life. She is the epitome of a loving person. Margarite Costanzo is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
