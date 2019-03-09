NOKOMIS — Upset and nervous.
That was how Venice Marine Patrol Officer Paul Joyce described a teenager on Spring Break after she became separated from her group and went missing for hours.
According to Joyce, the teen was instructed by her guide to remain at the Venice Inlet near the jetty while the guide went off to round up the other four jet skiers in their group. They would meet up again and return to the Cool Breeze Boat and Jet Ski Rentals near Pop’s Sunset Grill. When he returned 30-45 minutes later, she was nowhere in sight.
Guides went searching for her. Lifeguards were alerted. Eventually a search by law enforcement was initiated. Called in were the Venice Marine Patrol, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Sheriff’s Office Air One.
They searched from the air and by water for about an hour and a half from Stump Pass to Midnight Pass, along the Intracoastal Waterway and along the outside Gulf waters, without luck.
Finally, around 4:30 p.m. a lifeguard announced he saw her coming in.
“Somehow she started heading for the mouth, then kept going north,” Joyce said.
She went all the way past Lido Beach on Siesta Key when she turned back.
“She’s lucky she didn’t run out of gas. Jet skis don’t usually carry that much fuel,” Joyce said.
He and other rescue search teams were in the process of collecting information on the woman’s knowledge of the area and experience with jet skiing or boating, preparing to call the Coast Guard for assistance, when she turned up.
The woman, whose name was not disclosed, is a college student whose parents live in the Nokomis area, and had rented a jet ski previously.
A call to Cool Breeze for comment was not immediately returned.
