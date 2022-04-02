Jewish Family & Children's Services of the Suncoast opened its newest satellite office in Venice on Friday, April 1, at 2167 South Tamiami Trail.
"We have lots of people from South County -- South Venice and North Port," said Stacy Lang. "The timing was right. People are opting more for in-person counseling.
"We serve all of Sarasota County," Lang added. "Not just counseling but also support groups and senior services."
While the word "Jewish" is in the name, a person does need to be Jewish to use the services.
Those who will benefit from JFCS can be any age, ethnicity, veterans or not, people suffering from mental problems, Alzheimer's and post-traumatic stress issues.
The caregivers of people facing these challenges also can receive help through JFCS.
Support groups include four to 10 people who meet at various times of the day. Lunch is served to those participating in the morning groups. Caregivers eat in one group and those needing care in another group, Lang said.
It is all free.
"Most people don't know they need help (even caregivers, for example)," Lang said. "No one knows what it's like until they are faced with the act of caregiving.
"Some caregivers continue to come to the center even after the patient has died."
Lang said there had been a smaller office on Shamrock Boulevard but it closed. Because she lives in Venice, she saw the need and pushed for the new office, which is in a strip mall just south of the movie theater on Tamiami Trail and Alligator.
The core staff includes Interim CEO Nelle Miller; Chief People and Cultural Officer Deborah Croce; CFO Todd Garnier; Lang (Chief of Behavioral Health Services); Chief of Client Services Eddie Collins; and Chief Development Officer Ron Katz.
Some 800 volunteers and several additional paid staff keep things running smoothly at the main and satellite offices in the county and as far south as Charlotte County as well as an association with the Salvation Army headquarters in Sarasota.
Staff and volunteers deal with more than 8,000 clients in the area.
