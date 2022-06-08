SARASOTA — The Jewish Family and Children's Service of the Suncoast recently received a grant to expand one of its programs.
The Here4YOUth Initiative of Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation awarded the JFCS a $50,000 grant for the Adolescent Diversion and Assistance Program or ADAP.
The program provides prevention and intervention services to Sarasota County residents ages 11 to 17 who have been charged with a crime or are at risk of involvement in the juvenile justice system.
Courses within ADAP help guide youth who have been involved in theft, violence, criminal mischief, substance abuse, gangs, and bullying, and teach them better coping skills, anger management, and social skills to reduce the risk of repetitive destructive behaviors.
ADAP is offered at an affordable rate to families needing support.
Currently, the program is staffed by a program director who works with 60 children and teens a year.
Now with the support from Here4YOUth Initiative, JFCS will add a second therapist in hopes to double the reach to 120 children and teens each year.
“Here4YOUth is proud to partner with JFCS to provide resources and support to young people as soon as they experience challenge," said Jennifer Johnston, director of community leadership with Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
"JFCS is successfully assisting teens to overcome behavioral challenges and pursue their goals, while avoiding future criminal justice involvement. There is high demand for this service in our community, and we’re delighted to be able to help JFCS serve students on the waiting list.”
Sarasota County has a higher percentage of youth offenders than statewide, according to a news release.
"ADAP is critical in helping troubled youth have a better future since the likelihood of reoffending increases as youths are further processed into the juvenile justice system," stated a release.
The program has a 76% successful completion rate and 6% of participants re-offended six months after successfully completing it.
JFCS is seeking a therapist with a master's degree in social work and a focus on youth. It hopes to hire a new employee this summer so that they are ready to work with students once the new school year begins in the fall.
