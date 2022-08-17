Newly open in the Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre is “New York State of Mind,” in which three very different yet equally talented men present the songs of Billy Joel.

As long on Broadway credits as talent, the three certainly did start a fire in the cabaret where most people in the audience were true Joel fans. Many seemed to even know the words to “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” Joel’s hit that always makes me wonder how anyone can possibly remember all the words in any order.


