Newly open in the Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre is “New York State of Mind,” in which three very different yet equally talented men present the songs of Billy Joel.
As long on Broadway credits as talent, the three certainly did start a fire in the cabaret where most people in the audience were true Joel fans. Many seemed to even know the words to “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” Joel’s hit that always makes me wonder how anyone can possibly remember all the words in any order.
Yet these three nailed it as they did such Joel hits as “Only the Good Die Young,” “Tell Her About It,” the “Longest Time” and “Piano Man.”
In alphabetical order, the singers include Michael Fasana, an Italian performer who portrayed Fankie Valli in “Jersey Boys” and Riff Raff in “The Rocky Horror Show,” plus many other shows on cruise ships as well as on Broadway. He is a graduate of the Boston Conservatory.
Second and with the curliest hair, is Hank Von Kolnitz, who has been Santa in the national Tour of “A Christmas Story,” Riff in West Side Story, Prince Eric in the Little Mermaid, Eddie in “Rocky Horror” and more.
Tallest of this threesome is Sergi Robles, who was born in Barcelona but raised in Coral Gables and making his debut at FST. His bio includes past roles such as Aladdin in “Aladdin,” Hans in “Frozen” on Disney Cruise Line, and roles in such shows as “Evita,” “Forever Plaid” and “Death of a Salesman.”
Equal in talent and personality, these three rocked the Court Cabaret with their singing and also with their choreography, which was spot on for both acts even while remember the words to all those songs by Joel.
Act Two had such songs as “A Matter of Trust,” “You May be Right”, “Big Shot,” “My Life” and my personal favorite, “Still Rock and Roll to Me.”
Their voices are great but it was the choreography and chemistry between these three that made for such an entertaining evening that ended all too soon with “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”
“New York State of Mind — All the Hits of Billy Joel with the Uptown Boys” opened Aug. 9 in the Court Cabaret with artistic oversight by FST’s Catherine Randazzo, sound and light board operated by Jamie Thygesen.
