The set sent a powerful message — this performance would be all about music — specifically, “Ring of Fire: the Music of Johnny Cash.”
The primary instruments of the show were the main features of the simple set — a double bass, violin or fiddle, banjo and guitar. But the cast also used a washboard, accordion and something that appeared to be two pieces of wood for the country music associated with Cash.
The country star’s voice was recognizable even by people who were not necessarily fans of country. Both a singer and a storyteller, Cash was brought to life at FST by Scott Moreau, who has played Cash in more than 1,000 performances of “Million Dollar Quartet” and also recorded a tribute CD.
“Life is like a train ride,” Moreau sings as the show begins. “It takes you to places you’ve never been and places you never dreamed of.”
Known as the “man in black,” that is how he is outfitted at the beginning of the show but not in every scene. What is consistent is his ability to bring Cash to life on the Gompertz stage in both voice and mannerisms.
The supporting cast of musicians — Katie Barton, Eric Scott Anthony, Morgan Morse and Elizabeth Nestlerode — not only play multiple roles but also play an assortment of string and percussion instruments, as well as an accordion.
We learn that Cash was one of seven children. The loss of his older brother Jack when Johnny was 12 was a strong influence on his life and music.
From picking cotton on a simple Arkansas farm with his siblings and parents to fame and fortune in the music field made an impact on country music and his legions of fans. He was both song writer and singer who sold some 90 million records worldwide in a career that spanned 50 years.
In addition to “Ring of Fire,” think “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” “Hey Porter,” “Five Feet High and Rising,” “Jackson,” “If I Were a Carpenter” and “A Boy Named Sue.” There were so many others.
Some 28 are performed in this show as his co-stars, Katie Barton, Eric Scott Anthony, Morgan Morse and Elizabeth Nesselrode, each play a variety of instruments and also change costumes and characters to advance the story.
Cash’s life had its ups and downs as the titles above indicate but that also resonated with the diversity of his fan base to make him what has become an enduring legend.
He felt each and every up and down and incident that impacted his life and music.
The show was conceived by William Meade, created by Richard Maltby Jr. and adapted from the Broadway production by Maltby Jr. and Jason Edwards.
FST’s production was directed by Ben Hope, who also devised the set, with music direction by Eric Scott Anthony, scenic adaptation by Bruce Price, costumes by Katie Barton, lighting by Andrey Gray, sound by Thom Korp and stage management by Roy Johns.
“Ring of Fire” continues through June 26 in the Gompertz Theatre in the Hegner Building on First Street. Enjoy a pre-show meal in the Green Room dining room in the same building. Be sure to make reservations well in advance.
For tickets, visit floridastudio.org or the Keating box office at 1241 N. Palm Ave. or the Hegner Building Box office at 1215 First St. or call 1-941-366-9000.
Season packages remain available for the summer season as well as the upcoming season.
