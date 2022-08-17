Election 2022

Election 2022

SARASOTA — Michael Johnson said he’s running for Florida Senate because incumbent Joe Gruters has been focused on passing bills that benefit his donors, not his constituents or the state.

Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson

He and Gruters, the chair of the Republican Party of Florida, face off in the Aug. 23 primary. Because no Democrat qualified, all voters can vote in the race and the winner will represent District 22 for the next four years.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments