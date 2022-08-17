SARASOTA — Michael Johnson said he’s running for Florida Senate because incumbent Joe Gruters has been focused on passing bills that benefit his donors, not his constituents or the state.
He and Gruters, the chair of the Republican Party of Florida, face off in the Aug. 23 primary. Because no Democrat qualified, all voters can vote in the race and the winner will represent District 22 for the next four years.
Johnson said he also wants to root out corruption in politics, ending the influence of so-called “dark money” and the sight of lobbyists handing legislators checks before the session begins.
He said he was active in the party in Seminole County, where he lived until a recent move to Sarasota County. The party there didn’t follow its own rules, he said, and he’s heard there are similar issues here, where Gruters is also the chair, though Jack Brill has been handling the duties.
Johnson calls himself a Reagan Republican, fiscally conservative but open-minded about social issues.
A U.S. Army veteran who also served in the Army Reserves, he has a master’s degree in business administration and worked in the Department of Defense for more than 33 years, he said.
He said he worked with Florida legislative staff drafting bills to make them more beneficial to the public at large.
The Legislature could help ease the affordable housing crisis by pushing local governments to relax zoning laws for tiny houses, he said. He’d also support the conversion of vacant houses to affordable units and building more on vacant lots as infill between existing homes.
Builders just need the right incentives to step up, he said.
To guarantee seniors would have access to medical services, he said he’d support the creation of urgent-care centers in every community. One way to do that, he said, would be by helping doctors form cooperatives.
Johnson’s campaign has been almost entirely self-financed, aside from contributions from a few friends. He said he hates political action committees and is running on a shoestring budget.
“Sarasota and Manatee County residents need a fighter in Tallahassee who will keep West Coast of Florida beautiful and free from political corruption,” he summed it up when announcing his candidacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.