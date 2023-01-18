VENICE — Second Act is a reader’s theater class designed for seniors and encourages those who may have always wanted to get on stage but were afraid to try.
That class will be offered at the Venice Senior Friendship Center beginning Feb. 2.
FRIENDSHIP CENTER
The six-week class, limited to 14 participants, will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, culminating in a performance at the center, as well as the possibility of other retirement centers.
It will be facilitated by long-time theater director Anne Easter Smith, a recent transplant to Venice from Newburyport, Massachusetts.
“I was delighted when Anne volunteered to bring this program to our center,” said Tammy Heller, the Senior Center manager. “We are always looking for new and exciting ways to engage our members. We have never had an acting class of this nature before and will be thrilled to see our members’ talent shine during the performances.”
Participants are paired and each pair given a scene from plays ranging from classical and contemporary, drama and comedy, to study and practice both during class and outside of it.
There is no memorization. Actors are seated with their scripts on music stands. Every week, the actors get more confident reading their lines, understanding their characters, and finding nuances in their performances.
“Anyone who has either done some theater earlier in his or her life and wants to get back into it but is afraid their memorization skills aren’t what they used to be, or those who have always secretly wanted to be in a play, are welcome and are guaranteed to have fun,” said Smith, who had helped set up a similar program 10 years ago.
That one is still going strong, in her former hometown in Massachusetts.
“I’m delighted a few bold members have already signed up, but we need more,” she said.
Already committed is Joy Cony, a volunteer art teacher at the center, who is game to rekindle her theater skills after certification as a professional humorist in her younger days and teaching laughter-wellness classes.
“I used to perform in community theater in my 20s,” she said. “I came here two years ago and getting back into theater has been on my bucket list. This is so awesome that it is being done here. I am very excited.”
Jerry Angers was also enthusiastic.
“I have signed up with my wife,” he said. “I used to do a lot of public speaking, but I’d love to try acting.”
For more information on Second Act, call the Venice Senior Friendship Center at 941-584-0075. There is a membership fee, which allows participation in any of the many classes and programs offered at the center, located at 2350 Scenic Drive in Venice.
