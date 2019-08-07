By GREG GILES
News Editor
Former Venice City Council member Deborah Anderson’s third revised complaint against a political action committee and its agent, and prominent developer Patrick Neal has been dismissed by a judge.
“I’m clearly disappointed by the Judge’s decision,” Anderson said on Monday. “It allows land developers to hide behind dark money and violate campaign finance law with no repercussions. When deep pockets and special interests can influence campaigns by illegally sending out fictitious and misleading information, it subverts free and fair elections. It’s really a sad commentary on our political system and our state legislators who evidently allow this conduct.”
The lawsuit was “dismissed with prejudice,” which means it’s now closed and Anderson, a retired corporate attorney, cannot renew or resubmit it.
Judge Lee Haworth, who came out of retirement to handle the matter after another judge recused herself, made the ruling on Aug. 2 granting motions by the defendants to dismiss the complaint.
Anderson alleged a PAC that Neal contributed to was used to indirectly funded a series of campaign mailers critical of Anderson in 2017. She lost the bid for reelection.
Specifically, she claimed a PAC responsible for the mailers, Project Venice and its registered agent Ann Stone, who lives outside the county, failed to register the PAC earlier as required, which allowed the mailings to “deceive readers, hide the true origin of the mailers, and make them difficult for citizens to trace through official governmental agencies,” according to Anderson.
3rd amended complaint
The complaint was originally filed Nov. 2, 2017. It was amended on May 18, 2018 to include Patrick Neal of Neal Communities.
Four of seven of Anderson’s counts alleging defamation and libel were dismissed with prejudice on Dec. 11, 2018.
The four remaining were: criminal conspiracy, civil conspiracy, negligence, and violating campaign and election rules.
Anderson alleged that Neal contributed $100,000 to a Florida PAC, the Responsible Leadership Committee (RLC) in September 2017, which was used at a later date to pay for a series of four negative campaign mailers critical of Anderson. The mailers went out on Oct. 17, 20, 24, and 27 to city and county residents.
Anderson surmised the RLC contributed $20,000 to another PAC, the Committee or Responsible Representation, Inc. (CRRI) in Jan, 31, 2018. The same day, CRRI also contributed $34,000 to the Social Justice PAC, which in turn donated $34,000 to Project Venice on Feb. 6, 2018.
Anderson also claimed Stone admitted that Project Venice had not registered with the Florida Election Commission until Oct. 23, after two mailers had already been posted and sent. The FEC would go on to fine Stone and Project Venice $4,000 for that and other violations.
Anderson said the late mailing was done to “illegally delay” voters from learning about Protect Venice involvement in the election.
Judge rules
Judge Haworth ruled the law does not allow Anderson to sue in the manner she did, and the actions under scrutiny weren’t against the law.
Here’s how Jude Haworth ruled on each count:
Count I (criminal conspiracy) was dismissed because there is no private right to sue civilly for a criminal conspiracy.
Count II (civil conspiracy) was dismissed because there is no underlying, actionable, wrongdoing.
Count III (negligence) failed for a number of reasons, Haworth wrote, “but suffice it to say there is no legal duty owed by defendants to (the) plaintiff and members of the public to ‘conduct their political activities with honesty, integrity, transparency, (and) reasonable care.’”
Count IV (violation of election rules), Haworth wrote, “is pled as an implied cause of action, the theory being that the legislature’s intent in passing chapter 106 (campaign reporting rules) was to confer the private right to sue for its violation. Such a right does not exist, no court has recognized it, and this court declines to do so.”
“It is obvious (the) plaintiff has serious concerns how PACs, their contributors and agents operate to influence elections,” Haworth went on to say. “However, setting aside the hyperbole, editorializing and conclusory allegations of her third affirmative pleading, none of the remaining allegations come close to establishing recognizable causes of action under current Florida law,” he wrote.
“Plainly stated, after three attempts, Ms. Anderson has shown herself incapable of stating ultimate facts sufficient to sustain her claims,” Haworth wrote.
He said any further amendments to the complaint would be futile.
Concerns recognized
The remedy Anderson seeks, the judge suggested, is in the hands of the legislature.
“There may be something to the plaintiff’s lament that violation by PACs of Florida’s campaign finance and election laws, the filing of late reports intended to conceal the source of ‘dark campaign money’ and the identify of donors so as to mask such information until after an election, may have a deleterious impact on candidates for office, and may not be in the best interests of campaign transparency or democracy itself, for that matter. However, the remedy is in the hands of the legislature, which has yet to see an imperative to allow civil suits under any of the circumstances pled by the plaintiff.”
In the ruling, the judge also reserved the right to award fees and costs.
Over the weekend, Neal reached out and said he plans to seek costs and attorney fees from Anderson, calling her case “frivolous.”
Email: ggiles@venice gondolier.com
