SARASOTA - Kim Miller has been named trial court administrator for the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, effective Dec. 1.
Miller replaces retiring Court Administrator Walt Smith, who has served in the position for 22 years.
The Florida Rules of Judicial Administration require that the chief judge select and appoint the trial court administrator, subject to concurrence of a majority vote of the circuit and county judges of the circuit.
Earlier this year, then-Chief Judge Charles E. Williams established a screening committee of judges to review applications and interview candidates for the position.
The screening committee reviewed nearly 100 applications and interviewed 12 candidates. Following Williams’ decision and an official vote of all judges, Miller was offered the position.
She began her career with the Twelfth Judicial Circuit in 1995 as court counsel and has held various positions in court administration. In 2006, she was promoted to chief deputy court administrator, a position she has held since then.
She is a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and Stetson University College of Law, where she earned a law degree.
She is the Twelfth Judicial Circuit’s first female trial court administrator and the first licensed attorney to hold the position.
The Twelfth Judicial Circuit comprises Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties.
