SARASOTA — Grammy-nominated Michael Feinstein salutes and celebrates the great Judy Garland on her 100th birthday in a special Van Wezel celebration, Feb. 7.
Executive-produced by her daughter Liza Minnelli, the production invites audiences to join a nostalgic and spectacular musical journey of Garland’s illustrious career.
Filled with special surprise moments, Feinstein and audiences will come together in celebrating Garland’s unparalleled talent and charisma.
No one could break or lift your heart like Judy Garland. Feinstein will lead you on a historical journey through Garland’s amazing life, telling stories that he has learned from Minnelli and other close friends.
Audiences will be treated to recently discovered, previously unheard musical arrangements, as well as gain rare insight into the enduring Garland mystique.
“Get Happy: Michael Feinstein Celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial” comes to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. Tickets are currently on sale.
Who is Feinstein?
Feinstein built a dazzling career over the last three decades, bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world.
From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy-nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series, and concerts spanning the globe — in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, and Sydney Opera House — his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.
In 2007, he founded the Great American Songbook Foundation, dedicated to celebrating the art form and preserving it through educational programs, Master Classes, and the annual High School Songbook Academy.
This summer intensive open to students from across the country has produced graduates who have gone on to record acclaimed albums and appear on television programs such as NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
Feinstein serves on the Library of Congress’ National Recording Preservation Board, an organization dedicated to ensuring the survival, conservation and increased public availability of America’s sound recording heritage.
The PBS series “Michael Feinstein’s American Songbook,” the recipient of the ASCAP Deems-Taylor Television Broadcast Award, was broadcast for three seasons and is available on DVD.
For his nationally syndicated public radio program “Song Travels,” Michael interviews and performs alongside of music luminaries such as Bette Midler, Neil Sedaka, Liza Minnelli, Rickie Lee Jones, David Hyde Pierce and more.
