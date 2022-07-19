VENICE — Julia Cousins Laning grew up with and helped shape Venice, where she celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 11 and where she died on Saturday, July 16.
Cousins Laning was a major benefactor of the Venice arts, helped propel the city archives forward and donated $1 million that started the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center.
Born in Norton, Va., she came to Venice at the age of 5 with her family.
It was 1926, the year prior to the John Nolen-designed city of Venice being incorporated. Florida real estate was booming. Venice had three hotels to house potential buyers, and the little girl’s parents, Mitt and Carmen Cousins, would be involved with the city’s ups, downs and rebirth as Mitt was a building contractor.
The Cousins bought a farm on Jackson Road but lost it within two years when the land boom ended.
The family moved to Bradenton for a short time and then returned to Venice, where her father found a nearly completed house that he could acquire for back taxes of about $1,000. He negotiated a deal with the city to maintain city buildings in exchange for the house payments.
in 1932, when the Kentucky Military Institute moved its winter quarters to Venice, Mitt Cousins would become the school’s property manager, and Julia’s mother borrowed $50 to open a tea room in Venice.
Julia’s older brother, James, was enrolled as a KMI cadet, studying at the Lyndon, Kentucky campus in the fall and late spring. He graduated in 1936, was the first person to solo at the old Venice Airport - where the high school is now located - trained RAF pilots at Clewiston during WW II, flew for Eastern Airlines, and piloted the Concorde for a time.
He died in Palm Beach on Dec. 24, 2005 at the age of 87.
Julia Cousins Laning’s early education was more complicated as there were so few children in the area. In an interview for her alma mater, Florida Southern College, she said she attended classes in a makeshift building and then finally in a storefront in the abandoned San Marco Hotel - now the Venice Centre Mall.
She then went to the old Venice-Nokomis High School in Nokomis from which she graduated in 1938.
It was during this period that the family rented their house to a Canadian couple and moved into the Triangle Inn, where they lived on the first floor, rented rooms above and her mother ran a restaurant on the first floor.
Her mother managed to save money so that Cousins Laning could attend Florida Southern College in Lakeland. There she was an English major with a minor in science. She had a strong interest in art.
She was a member of the Vagabonds singing group and also participated in theater. She was a member of Tri Zeta sorority.
Julia was a student in the years when Frank Lloyd Wright designed what would become 18 buildings on the campus. She graduated in 1942, returned to Venice for a month or so before moving to New York City to live with friends from college.
There she could attend concerts to satisfy her love of music and theater and most of all — ballet. Her father was mayor of Venice from 194 to 1945 as the city continued its rise from the Depression years and Julia blossomed in New York.
Cousins Laning first took a job with Cunard as a shipping clerk but soon found a better job at McGraw-Hill, where she did book illustrations, including an illuminated manuscript. She was there about two years before going to Cambridge to teach at a private school for a year before returning to the Reader’s Digest division of McGraw, where she stayed for the next 20 years, retiring in 1970 and returning to Venice.
That’s when she became involved with a small theater group and reconnected with former school and college friends.
One of those college friends introduced Julia to Dale Lanning, who would become her husband. At the time, she was living in that first house her father had completed while working for the city.
The Triangle Inn became the home for the Venice Museum and Archives and Julia Cousins Laning became one of its first volunteers, something she continued even after being widowed and moving to Aston Gardens.
When James Hagler became the full-time director of the museum, she believed in his vision of expanding the Triangle Inn to incorporate space for the growing archives, an area to immortalize the city’s circus history and also make a home for Old Betsy, the city’s historic fire engine.
Her donation of $1 million led to the purchase of the building now known as the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center, just across the street from the Triangle Inn.
Julia Cousins Laning lived to see the city she so loved become the beautiful historic city that has even surpassed the John Nolen plan. She is survived by her nephew, James Cousins Jr., her nieces Julie Hannon and Mary Robinson, several great nephews and nieces.
A celebration of Life will take place Friday, July 22 at 1 p.m. at the Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., in Venice.
Donations may be made in Julia Cousins Laning’s memory to Gulf Coast Community Foundation, 601 Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34285. Specify her name on the memo line.
