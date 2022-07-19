VENICE — Julia Cousins Laning grew up with and helped shape Venice, where she celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 11 and where she died on Saturday, July 16.

Cousins Laning was a major benefactor of the Venice arts, helped propel the city archives forward and donated $1 million that started the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center.


