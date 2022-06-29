Campers at the Preschool Summer Friend Camp at Venice Nokomis Community Preschool made some new friends recently.
Brittney Webb, wildlife educator from Sarasota’s Jungle Gardens, brought animals for the students to learn about and to hold.
The hands-on event helped the children to learn about eating habits of different animals, how animals live in the wild, the difference between “predators and prey,” and how Jungle Gardens cares for the animals.
Jungle Gardens’ mobile unit made it possible for all of the students to benefit from meeting an owl, rabbit, snake and alligator.
Family owned and operated, Jungle Gardens is one of the oldest attractions in Florida, dating to 1939.
The gardens offer interactive experiences with animals and nature. Its animal inhabitants represent more than 200 native and exotic animals — from birds of prey, parrots, macaws and other birds, small mammals, snakes, lizards, iguanas, alligators, crocodiles and a flock of Florida’s famed pink flamingos within 10 acres of tropical landscaping and jungle trails.
The natural setting also is a stopping point for migrating birds and butterflies.
Flamingos are a favorite for visitors and that seems to work both ways as the pink-hued wading birds often greet visitors personally.
Jungle Gardens is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, There are bird and reptile shows, a cafe, gift shop and ample parking.
Sarasota Jungle Gardens is at 3701 Bay Shore Road in Sarasota. It is two miles south of the intersection of U.S. 41 and University Parkway West.
Go west on Myrtle Street three blocks to the gardens. Turn right to head north on Bay Shore Road. The entrance will be 100 feet ahead on the left.
