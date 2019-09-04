By ROGER BUTTON
Businews Columnist
Highlights of the pre-season in Venice are the fashion shows bringing all the new fall and winter 2019-2020 designs. A sell-out show is always the Just B-Cause Fashion Show. This year it takes place at the new larger venue on Oct. 23 and organizer Sandy McGowan is celebrating the events 10th anniversary.
For this special event it moves to the Plantation Golf and Country Club. Starting at 11.30 a.m. it will probably be over by 2:30 p.m. said McGowan. On the catwalk 13 breast cancer survivors are going to model clothing by Sandy’s Designer Clothing at 128 W. Venice Avenue. Lueanne Wood with Gulf Shores Realty is the champagne sponsor.
There is a sit-down luncheon followed by the Fashion Show. Many downtown merchants have been very generous with donations for the raffle. Tickets are $45 and available at Sandy’s Designer Clothing at 128 Venice Ave. W.
This popular show began in 2009 in Café Venice when a few models walked up and down the central access in the restaurant and less than 100 attendees could be fitted into the location. In that first year $500 was raised and donated to charity, compared to the 2018 event which raised $5,000 for the Dollars for Mammograms.
All the monies raised will again be spent on the cost of the Dollars for Mammograms program which covers all aspects of breast cancer research, stated Rita Bertier, president of the non-profit charity. In South Sarasota County and Charlotte County in 2018 more than 250 women and men received assistance. For more information go to www.dollarsformmammograms.org.
