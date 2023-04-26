KC Curtis

KC Curtis takes his new bike for a spin with the assistance of Erica Collings, his physical therapist at Oak Park School. At back is Pam Fiume of Big Bam Bikes, which assembled the customized tricycle for free.

VENICE — A 6-year-old child’s first bike might not seem newsworthy, but it is when he only learned to walk a couple of years ago.

And when the bike is customized to his special needs as a gift from a service club with ambitions to match more kids with bikes.


Sertoma Club

KC Curtis and dad Kevin, with Mick Gardner, left, who’s heading the Sertoma Club of Venice Amtryke program, and club President Dane DeSantis.

SUN PHOTO BY BOB MUDGE
Assembly

Mitchell Dauria assembles KC’s trike at Big Bam Bikes.
Kevin and KC Curtis

Kevin Curtis checks on the fit of KC’s helmet.
   
