KC Curtis takes his new bike for a spin with the assistance of Erica Collings, his physical therapist at Oak Park School. At back is Pam Fiume of Big Bam Bikes, which assembled the customized tricycle for free.
VENICE — A 6-year-old child’s first bike might not seem newsworthy, but it is when he only learned to walk a couple of years ago.
And when the bike is customized to his special needs as a gift from a service club with ambitions to match more kids with bikes.
Last week, KC Curtis was the recipient of the first Amtryke therapeutic tricycle the Sertoma Club of Venice is sponsoring in a program to assist children with disabilities affecting their motor skills and strength.
KC has developmental delays from a condition in his brain that doctors haven’t been able to diagnose with certainty, said his father, Kevin.
It may be cytomegalovirus, which is in the family of viruses that causes chickenpox, or it could be leukodystrophy, which affects the central nervous system.
Mick Gardner, who’s heading up the program for Sertoma, proposed it to the club after being involved with Amtrykes in a Kiwanis Club in Tennessee before moving back to Venice.
Club member Terry Redman suggested talking to Oak Park School, which serves students with disabilities, about helping identify students who would benefit from getting a bike. Assistant Principal Nicole Meo suggested two, including KC, a kindergartener.
The club bought him a trike and Big Bam Bikes agreed to assemble it for free even though technician Mitchell Dauria had never put together such a specialized bike before.
Gardner took the bike to the school for a fitting, and the club presented it to KC at its April 20 meeting amid a sea of cellphones recording the event.
Meo and Erica Collings, KC’s physical therapist from Oak Park, were there, as were Dauria and Pam Fiume from Big Bam Bikes.
Curtis said that KC has been in physical therapy “nearly his entire life.” Both his mobility and strength have improved at Oak Park, as has his temperament, he said, which is evident in his behavior at home.
The bike is a “fantastic tool to help him become more independent,” he said. In fact, he added, KC is “wondering why I’m walking behind him now” to help him move the bike as his legs gain strength on the pedals.
The next step, he said, will be for KC to learn he’s responsible for steering, too.
Curtis said the family “couldn’t be more thankful to Mick and everybody at Sertoma for making this happen.”
“It restores a little bit of faith in humanity,” he said.
Gardner wants to keep the program going as long as the club and the community are willing to support it
“More to come, folks,” he said after last week’s presentation. “I have enough funding for at least one more bike.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.