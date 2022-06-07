VENICE — The City Council offered members of the public a chance to sound off on the proposed land-development regulations Monday evening, and sound off they did.
More than 20 people spoke at a workshop arranged for the purpose. The audience nearly filled Council Chambers.
The messages were mostly variations on one or more themes: delay a decision; don't increase building height limits downtown; don't merge the Architectural Review and Historic Preservation boards; enhance preservation provisions; increase environmental protection.
Downtown height limits were the favorite topic, with speaker after speaker urging they not be increased. Applause followed several until Mayor Ron Feinsod said he would clear the room if they continued.
Lisa Jarvio, who started a petition and a website on the subject, asked that the Council allow time for additional input. The petition has 1,400 signatures, she said, and would have more but she stopped collecting them when she thought the height issue had been resolved.
She had gotten involved when the first draft of the LDR was under discussion at the Planning Commission, which was contemplating a three-story limit capped at 39 feet of habitable space. Nonhabitable elements could have been taller.
The Commission's rationale was to give property owners some flexibility but the proposed change from a 35-foot limit was broadly opposed even though an additional 10 feet is currently allowed with Council approval and there's no limit on other features.
The Commission pulled back to a hard 35-foot limit in the second draft. However, the members changed their minds again after a presentation by attorney Jeff Boone in favor of keeping the current limit.
The present standard has worked for 40 years, he said, and the allowance of an extra 10 feet had provided Epiphany Cathedral, Venice Theatre, First Baptist Church and Bank Of America needed additional height.
The only changes being proposed now, Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark said late in the meeting, are the point at which height is measured — the midline of the roof, as it was for a number of year, instead of the top, as it has been more recently — and an allowance of 20% of the building's height for architectural features.
But the downtown height limit in the LDR was a last-minute change, Jarvio said, and the public deserves a chance for further comment.
Several speakers criticized Boone for meeting with Clark to propose changes to the LDR on behalf of his clients, but he too spoke in favor of retaining the current downtown height limit as it appears in the LDR.
Former HPB Chair Betty Intagliata was one of several people who pushed for more protection for the city's historic assets, including the Edgewood neighborhood, which they would like to see made a historic district. The draft LDR doesn't have a process for creating new ones, though.
Current HPB Vice Chair Frank Wright urged the Council to return the LDR to the Planning Commission for more work.
"They made a mess of this," he said.
Clark told the Council that it would have the authority to direct staff to create a new district even in the absence of language in the LDR.
By the time the last speaker concluded, the audience had shrunk significantly.
Someone asked whether the Council would be taking questions, but Feinsod said the workshop had been scheduled as a listening session. He said he'd ask his colleagues to consider another one.
As the Council only has three meetings before its summer break, that could mean postponing a final decision until September at the earliest.
The LDR have been a work in progress for more than four years, and Clark is eager to get them adopted as the current rules don't conform to the comprehensive plan that went into effect in January 2018.
Several speakers indicated they were fine with a delay and expect the Council to honor their wishes.
"Remember who put you guys in office — the people of Venice," someone said as the meeting ended.
The video of the workshop is on VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
