VENICE — Despite the windy weather on Saturday, families and residents gathered for Sarasota County’s annual Fire Fest at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve.
The annual event, which drew in a crowd of over 400, serves as an entertaining way to teach residents the importance of prescribed burns to minimize wildfires in the area and help the environment.
“It’s really just a family event,” said Jeff Weber, an environmental specialist for Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.
With activities to engage the attendees, Weber said, conducting prescribed burns emulates what nature would do with lightning strikes.
“A lot of plants depend on fire and how wildlife depends on it,” Weber said about attendees learning about the burns.
Several booths were set up for various aspects of burns along with hayrides to educate attendees on the areas of the reserve that had previously been burned.
Sarasota County Fire Department Wildfire Mitigation Officer Jay Bailey said conducting prescribed burns makes wildfires easier to manage and safer for firefighters.
Attendees also learned about the various tools used for burns, including drones.
Greg Curry, with Rookery Bay Research Reserve in Naples, said many large federal fire agencies are using drones for prescribed burns.
The drone Curry uses at the reserve in Naples can hold around 100 small balls that are capable of starting a fire, which helps habitats in Florida regenerate.
Another exhibitor was the District 4 Fire VIPER — Vanguards Igniting Pyric Ecosystems for Restoration — team.
The VIPER team conducts prescribed fires across the state and out of state, but are stationed between Tampa and Collier County.
Among other tools, the team uses a gun to shoot the same small balls to create the controlled fire.
“It’s handy,” said Kevin Holden about how the team had to walk around 10 acres before drones or guns.
At the event, children also enjoyed activity booths, including a s’mores section to warm up.
“We are having a family day,” said Lisa Harris of Venice.
She said it was good for the children to learn, and they were excited about seeing the fire demonstration.
One of the main attractions at the Fire Fest was the prescribed burn demonstrations.
Set back off of a trail in the reserve, attendees gathered around to hear Tony Clements, the manager for Natural Areas and Trails for the county’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources department, speak about the process of prescribed burns.
While Clements was explaining to the crowd, a team demonstrated burning a plot of vegetation. Sections of the vegetation were slowly ignited with drip torches and then were hosed down after the fire did its job.
In 2021, the county conducted 59 prescribed burns, which was approximately 10,000 acres.
“It’s keeping our community safe,” Clements said.
