ENGLEWOOD - At first, it was a mother and daughter sharing their dream to save an old building on Manasota Beach.
But with the help of additional movers, shakers and donors, their dream blossomed into artist retreat - a retreat so esteemed it now hands out major awards to artists every year.
On Wednesday, the Hermitage Artist Retreat announced Shariffa Ali as the 2022 recipient of the $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award.
The money is a commission to create an original work. It comes with a residency at the Hermitage and an inaugural workshop for a new play in Chicago, New York or London in the fall of 2023.
"The Hermitage Major Theater Award is a change-maker," said Golden Globe winner Regina Taylor, a member of the award committee.
The other two judges were two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and Tony and Grammy award-winner David Henry Hwang.
"This award will alter the course of my life; it is a true game-changer," Ali said.
She made her comments Wednesday evening at the home of Hermitage supporters Robyn and Chuck Citrin at The Oaks in Osprey. She was a long way from Kenya where she was born.
"In Kenya, there is a saying that 'If you go fast, you go alone, but to go far, you must go together.'"
Taylor, one of the judges to pick the award winner, described the Hermitage as a place "where you can dream and work."
Ali continued: "I am honored to be with artists I have studied and to call myself a theater maker."
Ali had flown into Sarasota to accept the award but would not stay at the Hermitage on this trip. As a reminder of her time to come at the Hermitage and its beach on Manasota Key, she was presented with a box of sea shells and shark teeth.
The event included major supporters of the Hermitage, its present artistic director and CEO Andy Sandberg, plus the artist retreat's first director Patricia Caswell, who was a key player in sculpting what has become a major artists' retreat and so much more.
"Amidst these four brilliant finalists, Shariffa Ali revealed herself to be a passionate theater artist and academic who impressed the judges with her work as theater maker who is a creator, director and story teller," Sandberg said.
Since the first resident artist, Malcolm Roberts, arrived from Scotland in 2003, the retreat on Manasota Beach has hosted more than 500 writers, musicians and artists. Several buildings have been renovated to house the artists.
Depending on what the resident artists do for the community, these days, there is gallery space for an art show, indoor space where talks can be given as well as the beach, which has held both talks and concerts.
During the pandemic, events were able to continue on the beach with markers to keep people in the audience six feet apart.
The path to the Hermitage
One does not apply to become a Hermitage Fellow. A committee seeks people who are are mid-level in their careers for a six-week stay during which they can concentrate on a new work or finally have the time to concentrate fully on a special project.
In return, the artists are expected to give something to this area -- a concert, a talk or work of art.
While assisting all these artists would have been enough of a gift to the art world, the Hermitage has gone beyond that by first adding major awards to the initial fellowship offerings for mid-level artists.
The late Ruth Swayze, a writer, and her daughter, artist Carroll Swayze are the two who had the dream that was picked up by the people who could make it happen and turn that old house into an internationally recognized artist retreat and more.
Now on the National Register of Historic Places, the house long referred to as "The Hermitage" because of its owner, was built in 1907.
The county purchased the property in 1988 with plans to raze the house and create a parking lot for the beach. Neighbors and art lovers such as the late Syd Adler, an early donor, had other ideas.
The “Hermitage-Whitney” district was re-conceived as the Hermitage Artist Retreat in 1999 and officially incorporated as a non-profit organization in 2002.
With aid from many area movers and shakers plus county help and the guidance of Patricia Caswell, who had been director of the Sarasota Arts Council, the Hermitage Artist Retreat not only was destined for greatness but has accomplished it in record time.
To be able to present two major awards: The Greenfield Prize and now the Hermitage Major Theater Award, in addition to having honored more than 500 Hermitage Fellows within so few years since 2003, speaks to the dreams, determination and genius of all the people who had a hand in its creation and growth.
Its location within Sarasota County, which is the cultural capital of Florida, continues to benefit the Hermitage, both economically and culturally.
The presence of the Ringling College of Art, several area art centers, two acclaimed regional theaters (The Asolo Rep and Florida Studio Theatre), the Asolo Conservatory of Actor Training and Venice Theatre provide a climate not found in many places, plus a tranquil beach-side area in which to dream and to create.
"In a theatrical landscape hobbled by COVID, the Hermitage has done something heroic; they have instituted a brand-new, financially generous commission for a playwright of demonstrable achievement to create a new work," said Doug Wright, 2021 Hermitage Major Theater Award committee member, Hermitage Fellow and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright. "It is one of the premier commissions of its kind and could not come at a more auspicious, even urgent time."
In addition to the jury-selected first prize, the committee also named three finalist "theater makers" -- Vanessa German, Jonathan McCrory and Jose Rivera.
German is an interdisciplinary artist. McCrory is an Obie Award-winning playwright and artistic director of the National Black Theater, and Rivera is an Obie Award-winning playwright and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter.
The winner is expected to create an original work that will be ready for a developmental workshop in Chicago, New York or London by the fall of 2023.
"This award will alter the course of my life; it is a true game changer," Ali said as she accepted the award Wednesday.
