Bring your chair to Friday Fest at the Van Wezel

Kettle of Fish will be featured Friday outside at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VAN WEZEL

VENICE — Local band Kettle of Fish will perform on the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall during Friday Fest, a free event.

Kettle of Fish plays festival music that features blues, soul, and funk with the energy of rock ‘n roll. They make old songs new again, and their originals sound like classics.


   
