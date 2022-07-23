SARASOTA — Key Chorale, the Suncoast’s premier symphonic chorus, under the baton of Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins, announces Season 38.

Sure to be a crowd pleaser full of dynamic collaborations with The Sarasota Ballet, The Venice Symphony, The Circus Arts Conservatory, Artist Series Concerts, and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, the Chorale will also feature masterworks by Vaughan Williams, Verdi, Mozart, Faure, Whitacre and more.


