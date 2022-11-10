SARASOTA -- Key Chorale violinist Daniel Jordan, sitarist Kanada Narahari and The Sarasota Ballet Studio Company will take you on an unforgettable journey of the senses with Mystics & Kings, Sunday, Nov. 27.

Works by James Whitbourn and Jake Runestad incorporate texts of luminaries and mystics laced with Indian soundscapes, invoking musical settings that are radiant, peaceful and luminous.


