Music scholars named by Key Chorale

Key Chorale selected 14 students from five schools for its coming season.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY KEY CHORALE

SARASOTA — Key Chorale announced its Student Scholar class for the 2022/23 concert season. The 14 students attend five Sarasota and Manatee County schools.

Applicants are first recommended by their choir director and then selected through personal interviews and competitive auditions.


