SARASOTA — Key Chorale announced its Student Scholar class for the 2022/23 concert season. The 14 students attend five Sarasota and Manatee County schools.
Applicants are first recommended by their choir director and then selected through personal interviews and competitive auditions.
Student Scholars sing a full performance season with Key Chorale as well as part of several other performance opportunities and masterclasses held throughout the season.
“This is the most diverse and talented group of scholars we have had since we began this program six years ago,” said Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins. “There is so much potential in this group. I am excited to be able to watch them grow and prosper this season.”
The Key Chorale Student Scholar Program is designed to prepare gifted juniors and seniors for college-level success in music. This experience is designed for students with an exceptional aptitude for music, who plan to further their musical studies after high school.
Students are expected to be academically successful to encourage academic commitment along with musical commitment.
Through support from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and Key Chorale donors, all experiences are made available at no cost to the selected participants.
Key Chorale’s education committee chair and artistic director always collaborate with the high school choral directors leading up to the new season.
This connection contributes significantly to high school student interest in Key Chorale and the Student Scholar Program.
“As we start the sixth year of the Student Scholar Program, we are thrilled that 14 outstanding students have been selected for this year, said Education Chair Bob Wennberg. “The student scholars are provided a Key Chorale voice teacher and mentor who support their choral and vocal development and have the wonderful opportunity to perform under the artistic leadership of Maestro Joseph Caulkins.
“Our scholars participate in several vocal masterclasses and stage presence workshops that provide practical opportunities for our scholars to develop their vocal and performance skills.”
“It is truly awe-inspiring to stand next to great talent and experience a total transformation of the voice based on a quick note or a simple physical demonstration,” said Student Scholar alumni Zachary Kronenwetter.
Key Chorale has had 27 students complete the program since it began in 2017. Nearly 50% of those alumni are either music majors or minors, and 100% are still involved in their college choir, community chorus or Key Chorale.
The goals of the student scholar program are to inspire a lifelong love and even career in vocal music, build good citizens as well as good musicians, and provide tools and experiences beyond the scope of what public school music programs can offer.
“…But what impressed me most of all, is the love, care and support our students get!” said Heike Brown, a Student Scholar parent. “Be it a quick hug or a chat on the phone, recommendations for college, assistance with finding scholarships or time to record audition material – you all are always there and go out of your way to make things happen.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.