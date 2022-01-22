SARASOTA — Key Chorale will present its Masterwork Concert A.D. 387 on Feb. 11 and 12.
A full orchestra and world-class soloists will join Sarasota’s Symphonic Choir for a program of festive and sublime music from Handel, Haydn, Charpentier, Bruckner and Dvorak.
According to ancient legend, in A.D. 387, the Te Deum was spontaneously composed and sung alternately by St. Ambrose and St. Augustine on the night St. Ambrose baptized St. Augustine in Milan. Experience this ancient text from its origins of Gregorian chant, to trumpets and timpani of the Baroque, to the soaring melodies and rich harmony of the Romanic period.
Anton Bruckner called his Te Deum “the pride of his life.” After conducting this monumental composition, Gustav Mahler crossed out the words “for choir, soloists and orchestra” and inscribed the page “for the tongues of angels, heaven-blest, chastened hearts, and souls purified in the fire!”
“Throughout history, the Te Deum has been used not only for liturgically settings, but often to commemorate significant battles or to celebrate times of great rejoicing,” said Maestro Joseph Caulkins. “This is the first time our singers have come together to perform a masterwork concert in person since February 2020. That is certainly something worthy of celebration. This program showcases how differently master composers can set the same text. This program combines the most stunning and imaginative settings ever composed of this ancient text.”
Soloists joining Key Chorale for this concert include Suzanne Karpov, one of the country’s leading young sopranos, who recently made her Carnegie Hall debut and was praised for her “angelic voice” by the New York Concert Review; tenor Blake Friedman, an emerging artist who returns for a third engagement with the Chorale; audience favorite, baritone Jamal Sarikoki; and local mezzo soprano powerhouse Amy Connours.
The performances take place:
At 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11, at Church of the Palms
At 4 p.m., Feb. 12, at Church of the Palms
Tickets are $40-$50. For tickets, go to keychorale.org or call the box office at 941-552-8768.
