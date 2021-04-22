VENICE – A concert series held by Venice Presbyterian Church features Key Chorale’s Chamber Singers with the Stephen Lynerd Group with a virtual show that premieres Friday night.
The concert premieres April 23 and runs through May 23.
“Venice Presbyterian Church has garnered a wonderful relationship with Key Chorale over the last four years,” it said in a news release. “Having seen much of the choir world go dormant over the last year, Key Chorale has found many ways to virtually bring world-class choral music to the community.”
The season is coming to a close with the concert, titled “Let Everything That Has Breath.”
“Not only will you be clapping your hands and tapping your toes to the lively sounds of the choir, Hammond B-3, and gospel band, but you might even shed a tear as the rich and dark tones of the chorale as they present spirituals of pain, grief, and triumph,” it said.
The music will range from gospel to jazz to blues.
It includes solo performances by Amy Connours, Ellen VanDolah and Minister of Music and Worship Jamal Sarikoki, it said.
Tickets are $15 per household, the news release said. To watch the online concert, which will run about 70 minutes, visit https://www.venicepres.org/vccs-concert
“Patrons will receive a viewing link that can be activated any time during the streaming run,” it said.
It will be available from 7 p.m. April 23 until 8:30 p.m. May 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.