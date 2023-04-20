SARASOTA — Key Chorale’s 38th main season closes with the 8th annual presentation of “Tomorrow’s Voices Today,” a collaborative choral festival featuring Key Chorale and Sarasota County high school choir students.

The choirs from Booker High School, Pine View School and Venice High School will join the voices of Key Chorale to create a festival chorus of over 200 voices of all ages.


   
