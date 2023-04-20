SARASOTA — Key Chorale’s 38th main season closes with the 8th annual presentation of “Tomorrow’s Voices Today,” a collaborative choral festival featuring Key Chorale and Sarasota County high school choir students.
The choirs from Booker High School, Pine View School and Venice High School will join the voices of Key Chorale to create a festival chorus of over 200 voices of all ages.
The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Venice Performing Arts Center, located on the Venice High School campus.
Led by directors Alexander Zickafoose, Seth Gardner, Brittany Smith and the choirs of Booker, Pine View, and Venice, respectively, will perform some of their favorites from this season, as well as performing with Key Chorale.
“When I visit these schools, I am consistently inspired by the quality of instructions and music-making in our schools,” Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins said. “What I hope to impart is the great joy and reward that comes when we strive for great artistry.”
Each high school choir will perform on their own and then join with Key Chorale to perform Jubilate Deo by Peter Anglea, Lux Beata Trinitas–Ola Gjeilo, Vum Vive Vum by Kevin Siegfried, and Selma 1965: Let My People Go by Arr. Rollo Dilworth.
Alexander Zickafoose will also direct The Key Chorale Student Scholar Ensemble for Tuba by Arr. Michael Barrett and Somewhere by Leonard Bernstein.
“Every year, Joseph works with my students in preparation for MPA or Tomorrow’s Voices Today, bringing a sensitivity to the music that is truly inspiring,” said Seth Gardner, Director of Choral Activities at Pine View School. “He bridges the gap between the technical aspects of music and the heart of each piece. My students and I appreciate him giving freely of his time and always learn so much.”
In order to make the “Tomorrow’s Voices Today” concert collaboration accessible to all, Key Chorale has a ticket price of $10.
“We want our community to be able to have a front row seat to experience first-hand why we think this outreach is so important to Key Chorale’s mission,” Caulkins said.
For more information or to purchase tickets to Tomorrow’s Voices Today, visit keychorale.org or call 941-552-8768.
