Ron Messinese spoke to hundreds of children this holiday season in his portrayal of Santa Claus. He shares some stories and questions from local children.
Dear Santa, what were the most requested gifts for boys, girls this year?
“This year seems to an Apple Watch year for the boys. I teased with some of them about why they would need a watch like that. Several have told me so when they can’t find their Apple iPhone, they can find it with the watch. Then I ask, why not just remember where you left the iPhone?
Coming in second is Playstation 4.
The girls are asking for L.O.L. Surprise dolls. There seems to be many surprises with this item. Coming in second for the girls is Barbie Dream House.
What was the popular items 10 years ago?
“Seems most popular of the games were Nintendo consoles. And one that is always a favorite is Legos.”
What is the strangest request you received?
“Not so sure if the is the strangest that will be requested, one little boy asked for a barn for horses. I asked if this was a toy barn, he said, ‘Oh no! It is real horses.’
So naturally my next question was where his horses are being kept right now. ‘I don’t have any horses now. I want my sister to ask for them.’
I suppose he has it worked out.”
What is the age that cries the most?
“Normally up to 1 year of age, they seem just to be mesmerized by Santa, but not crying, whether it’s the beard, or the suit, I’m not sure. From 1 to 3, they seem to be very afraid. They cry, kick, scream until Santa offers a candy cane … Sometimes that will help bring them out of it.”
Where do you keep the reindeer?
“This gets asked many times. Depends on the age. I tell them that the city makes me leave them at the airport, and Santa will rent a truck to make his deliveries.
What happens if a family doesn’t have a chimney?
“Another question asked by many children. So many homes do not have a chimney and this worries the children if Santa can get to their house and get in. So, Santa assures them that he has a special key that will work on every door.”
How long have you and Mrs. Claus been married?
“On Feb. 14 in 1815, Santa Nicholas Claus and Holly McBride became husband and wife, meaning that Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus have enjoyed over 200 happy years of marriage. In 2022, they’ll be celebrating their 207th anniversary.
Now, for me personally, 32 years ago I married my best friend, Sharon. And beyond a shadow of a doubt, she is Mrs. Claus. She sews (made Santa suits for me over the years as my belly grew). She cooks and bakes and makes sure that everyone else is taken care of prior to tending to her own needs.”
What special message do you have for children for 2022?
“Be kind. Be kind to yourself, be kind to others. Respect yourself and respect others. Mom, dad, doctors, nurses, police, fire department men and women and teachers.”
What do you prefer cookies or carrots?
“Well, Santa’s favorites are chocolate chip cookies. Although if Santa ate more carrots, Mrs. Claus wouldn’t have to keep making more suits for me. So, I give the carrots to the reindeer.”
With the pandemic is it harder to make toys and deliver them this year?
“There does seem to be a slowdown for many items. The past two years have been difficult for families — not only to get items they would like or need, but also being together. Santa thinks one of the greatest gifts is being together with family.”
What brings a tear to your eyes?
“Some children come to me and say, ‘My dad passed away, can you bring him back?’ or ‘I would like my family together, my mom is still in Russia.’ ‘I want my brother to feel better, he has cancer.’ These questions bring a tear to Santa every single time. I’m not sure what to say, without falling to pieces.”
Why do people say to believe in the magic of Christmas?
“Christmas is a peaceful time of year. It’s a time of hope, a time of celebration for many religious faiths, a time of happiness not only for children and families, but businesses that make their bottom line, an uplift in the economy. If only we could have Christmas every month of the year.”
How long have you played Santa, and what did you do for a living other times of the year?
“The city in which I lived in Maryland was told that I had a Santa suit. The fire department called and wanted to know if I would be Santa and hand out candy canes to children throughout the neighborhood. Naturally, I said ‘Of course.’ That was 38 years ago, and have been Santa ever since.
“I worked with the local Sarasota schools for 33 years, my last 15 years as administrator of the Exceptional Student Education software. I retired December of 2016 and 18 months later I was asked to help open the New Sarasota Technical Center in North Port. I did and stayed until COVID-19 reared it ugly head, and finally resigned.”
