Kids paint, learn about Englewood's 'Shark Lady' By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Jul 13, 2022

SOUTH VENICE — Families gathered to paint underwater scenes during a program at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library on Friday."Something you can do with these kids out of the norm," said Betty Coyle, who attended the event with her grandson Seth.The event "Artists in the Libraries" featured a Venice artist, Kat Sjogren, guiding attendees in an art demonstration based on the book "Shark Lady," by Jess Keating.Based on the shark scientist Eugenie Clark, Sjogren read the book to the room before everyone created their own underwater paintings."This is fun," said Irina Tyutyunnik, who attended with her children Arianna and Sam.Using oil pastels, families drew sea turtles, sharks, fish, and octopuses swimming in the ocean or Gulf. Families were seen talking to each other and enjoying the art project, which Sjogren loved, she said."They'll have a painting when they go home," she said.Coyle mentioned she was happy the library does events like this since it is "information and a fun project."More events with the underwater theme will be held at the Jacaranda Library, including another art event with Sjogren on July 25.For more information, visit scgov.net.
