VENICE — Sarasota County's annual Kids' Summer Beach Runs will be returning to North Brohard and Siesta beaches from June through July.
The summer-long event offers one mile fun runs for kids and families to participate in healthy activities together over the summer.
On Tuesdays, June 7 through July 26, the beach runs will be held on Siesta Beach at 948 Beach Road in Siesta Key.
On Wednesdays, June 1 through July 27, the beach runs will be held on North Brohard Beach at 1400 South Harbor Drive in Venice.
No runs are scheduled for Tuesday, July 5 at Siesta Beach or Wednesday, July 6 at North Brohard Beach.
Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. near the playground at Siesta Beach and near the Venice Fishing Pier at North Brohard Beach.
The runs start at 6:30 p.m. for both locations.
Participants will receive a finisher ribbon and kids who complete four runs receive a free T-shirt, a free kid's meal coupon for Gecko's Grill & Pub, and a 50% off coupon for kid's New Balance shoes.
The runs can be completed at either location.
The summer beach runs are presented by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Sarasota Crew, and New Balance of Sarasota and CoreSRQ.
Additional sponsors include the Florida Department of Health-Sarasota, Friends of Sarasota County Parks, Gecko's Grill & Pub, Manasota Track Club, Sharky's on the Pier, Siesta Beach Eats, and Siesta Key Kiwanis.
