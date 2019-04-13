“Every little bit adds up” is the motto proving itself for Kimal Lumber to hand over earlier this year a record $61,553 donations to two charities, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House of Tampa Bay.
Most of the income results from the highlight of the year, Kimal Classic Car Show with its slogan "Building to a Cure." Founded 17 years ago by Al Bavry, an avid classic car collector and owner of Kimal Lumber in Venice until it was acquired in 2018 by Tampa-based Gulfeagle Supply who this year are continuing with the event.
Now established at Venice High School it takes place on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission and parking are free, classic car and truck show entry is $15 in advance and $20 on the show day.
It is expected the 2018 turnout of 221 classic vehicles will be exceeded this year when all entries are judged by Venice AACA and volunteers. Bavry selects his favorite Best of the Show entry and the owner receives ‘Al’s favorite’ Classic Trophy at 12:30 p.m. when 27 trophies are presented and prize drawings take place.
For visitors and families, it is an opportunity to meet the owners and learn about their classic cars. Lance Hubschmitt’s "Cruizin to the Hop" provides the entertainment. Adding to the fun atmosphere will be booths offering food, drinks, music, gift baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
Vendors offer car related items for cleaning, vehicle supplies, accessories, sporty items to go with the cars and there is a limited number of collectors 2019 Kimal Classic Show tee-shirts. Staged by 50 volunteers, Kimal Lumber staff and friends, it is supported by the 86 sponsors all bringing together this annual event.
“This ‘Show of Caring’ brings a diverse and dedicated group together, often due to personal experience of how children and their families have relied on the Hospital and the House to get them through a child’s illness or premature birth,” said Lisa Immerman, organizer and a proud Kimal employee.
“Building to a Cure” began in 2002 and Kimal’s fundraising includes voluntary payroll deductions by employees, a golf tournament, this event and partnering with their customers and sponsoring vendors. To date in 16 years Kimal Lumber has raised over $738,805 for ‘All Kids.’
To sponsor or make a donation, checks should be made payable to Kimal Lumber, PO Box 1177, Nokomis, FL 34274. Owners of vehicles 20 years and older are invited to participate in the show, for more information call 941-483-3667 or visit kimallumber.com/carshow.
